KLM, Singapore Airlines and British Airways also extend Middle East flight suspensions
Dubai: Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai and Tel Aviv until mid-January 2027, the airline announced on August 4 as the US-Iran war continues to disrupt air travel across the Middle East.
The airline said flights to and from Dubai International Airport and Tel Aviv remain suspended because of the situation in the Middle East. The cancellations for both destinations will now remain in place until mid-January.
The move comes as several other international airlines continue to suspend services to Dubai and other destinations in the region, with some carriers extending disruptions through October.
KLM
Flights to and from Dubai, Dammam and Riyadh are paused until October 24, 2026.
KLM is not currently flying through Iranian or Iraqi airspace.
The airline is also avoiding several countries in the Gulf region.
Flights to, from or via destinations in the region have been cancelled or adjusted.
Singapore Airlines
Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 remain cancelled until October 24, 2026.
Scoot, Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary, has suspended Singapore-Jeddah flights until September 12.
Affected Scoot passengers can request a full refund or rebook on alternative flights.
Air Astana
Flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai are suspended until August 31.
The airline cited a further deterioration in the situation around the Strait of Hormuz and wider Gulf region.
Passengers can request a full refund, free rebooking or rebooking to another international destination operated by Air Astana.
Cathay Pacific
Dubai flights are now expected to resume on October 25.
Riyadh flights are expected to resume on October 26.
The airline is waiving rebooking, rerouting and refund charges for eligible existing bookings.
Eligible passengers travelling to or from Dubai, Riyadh and Doha can change their travel dates, subject to availability, with travel permitted until March 31, 2027.
British Airways
Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman remain suspended until October 25.
Doha services have been reduced to one flight a day.
Riyadh services have also been reduced.
Flights to Jeddah have been permanently suspended.
The airline said ongoing uncertainty and airspace restrictions have resulted in cancellations and temporary suspensions.
Lufthansa Group
Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings will continue to suspend Dubai flights through October 24.
Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS and Edelweiss have also suspended flights to several Middle East destinations through October 24, including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran.
Eurowings has resumed flights to Beirut and Erbil, but Abu Dhabi and Amman services remain suspended through October 24.
Philippine Airlines
Manila-Doha flights have resumed.
Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2.
The airline said it is monitoring the situation and will restore full capacity as conditions allow.
ITA Airways
Riyadh flights are suspended until September 15.
Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.
Passengers can request rebooking or a refund.
United Airlines
Flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv continue to be affected by disruption.
Passengers affected by cancellations until September 7 can rebook or request a refund, depending on their ticket conditions.
American Airlines
The airline has updated travel alerts covering parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha.
Eligible passengers can make a one-time change without a fee or cancel and request a refund, subject to ticket conditions.
The latest airline updates show that international flight disruption across the Middle East is continuing well beyond the immediate weeks ahead.
Passengers with upcoming bookings should check directly with their airline before travelling, particularly where services have been suspended or schedules are being adjusted.
Airlines are offering different combinations of rebooking, rerouting and refund options depending on the route and ticket conditions.