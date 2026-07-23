Encore creates experiences that drive growth

Sean Philby, Regional Managing Director, UAE, Encore, on impactful business event strategy
The Middle East has become one of the most dynamic and influential regions for global business events. Continued investment in tourism, hospitality, entertainment and knowledge-based industries is creating demand for experiences that are larger in scale, higher in expectation and more closely tied to business outcomes.
As the industry evolves, expectations have evolved with them. Success is no longer measured solely by attendance; organisations want experiences that strengthen relationships, inspire action and deliver measurable impact. Participants also expect experiences that feel personal, engaging and memorable.
At Encore, we begin by understanding what the client wants to achieve. The event itself is the outcome, not the starting point. By combining global expertise, regional market insight, event technology, creative thinking and integrated delivery, we create experiences that strengthen relationships and support broader business goals.
Commercial success comes from creating genuine customer value. It is built on trust, long-term partnerships and consistently delivering experiences that help customers and organisations achieve their objectives.
We see ourselves as partners rather than providers. Instead of asking what an event should look like, we ask what it should achieve. Whether the goal is launching a new product, strengthening customer relationships, inspiring employees or creating a high-profile brand experience, every solution starts with a clear business objective.
Innovation is important but it’s only important when it solves a real challenge or serves a defined purpose. Event technology, creative production and immersive experiences should make events more engaging, easier to navigate and more effective at delivering outcomes. Combined with talented people and strong execution, they create value for customers while supporting sustainable growth for both our customers and our business.
Artificial intelligence, data-driven insights and connected event technologies will reshape every stage of the event journey – how they’re planned, delivered and measured. These tools will help organisers better understand audience preferences, personalise experiences and measure impact more effectively. Its role is not to replace creativity, but to make better creative decisions possible.
We’re also seeing growing interest in immersive technologies and interactive formats, which are also changing how people engage with content. As physical and digital experiences become more connected, events will become more interactive, accessible and responsive before, during and after an event
Technology, however, is only an enabler. The most memorable events will always be those that create genuine human connection.
The Middle East is entering an exciting new phase of growth, with continued investment in tourism, hospitality, innovation, entertainment and knowledge industries creating exceptional opportunities for the events sector.
Our ambition is for Encore to be recognised not only as the region’s leading event production partner, but also as a trusted adviser that helps organisations use experiences more strategically to achieve their wider business goals. We will continue investing in our people, creativity, event technology, creative capabilities and partnerships to deliver consistent excellence across everything from meetings and conferences to complex, large-scale productions.
I believe the Middle East will help shape the future of our global events industry. The region’s willingness to embrace new ideas, adopt emerging technologies and deliver projects at scale is setting new global standards. As those expectations continue to evolve, Encore is proud to bring together global expertise, local insight and a hospitality mindset to help customers create experiences that drive connection, inspire action and support business growth.