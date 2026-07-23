Encore creates experiences that drive growth

The Middle East has become one of the most dynamic and influential regions for global business events. Continued investment in tourism, hospitality, entertainment and knowledge-based industries is creating demand for experiences that are larger in scale, higher in expectation and more closely tied to business outcomes.

The Middle East has become one of the world’s most exciting destinations for business events and experiences. What major shifts are redefining the industry, and how is Encore helping clients stay ahead of these changes?

As the industry evolves, expectations have evolved with them. Success is no longer measured solely by attendance; organisations want experiences that strengthen relationships, inspire action and deliver measurable impact. Participants also expect experiences that feel personal, engaging and memorable.

At Encore, we begin by understanding what the client wants to achieve. The event itself is the outcome, not the starting point. By combining global expertise, regional market insight, event technology, creative thinking and integrated delivery, we create experiences that strengthen relationships and support broader business goals.

As a leader responsible for both strategic sales and long-term growth, how do you balance commercial success with creating innovative, high-impact experiences that deliver measurable value for clients?

Commercial success comes from creating genuine customer value. It is built on trust, long-term partnerships and consistently delivering experiences that help customers and organisations achieve their objectives.

We see ourselves as partners rather than providers. Instead of asking what an event should look like, we ask what it should achieve. Whether the goal is launching a new product, strengthening customer relationships, inspiring employees or creating a high-profile brand experience, every solution starts with a clear business objective.

Innovation is important but it’s only important when it solves a real challenge or serves a defined purpose. Event technology, creative production and immersive experiences should make events more engaging, easier to navigate and more effective at delivering outcomes. Combined with talented people and strong execution, they create value for customers while supporting sustainable growth for both our customers and our business.

Technology is transforming live events at an unprecedented pace. Which innovations do you believe will have the greatest impact on the future of business events across the UAE and the wider region?

Artificial intelligence, data-driven insights and connected event technologies will reshape every stage of the event journey – how they’re planned, delivered and measured. These tools will help organisers better understand audience preferences, personalise experiences and measure impact more effectively. Its role is not to replace creativity, but to make better creative decisions possible.

We’re also seeing growing interest in immersive technologies and interactive formats, which are also changing how people engage with content. As physical and digital experiences become more connected, events will become more interactive, accessible and responsive before, during and after an event

Technology, however, is only an enabler. The most memorable events will always be those that create genuine human connection.

Looking ahead, what is your long-term vision for Encore in the Middle East, and what role do you see the region playing in shaping the future of the global events and experiences industry?

The Middle East is entering an exciting new phase of growth, with continued investment in tourism, hospitality, innovation, entertainment and knowledge industries creating exceptional opportunities for the events sector.

Our ambition is for Encore to be recognised not only as the region’s leading event production partner, but also as a trusted adviser that helps organisations use experiences more strategically to achieve their wider business goals. We will continue investing in our people, creativity, event technology, creative capabilities and partnerships to deliver consistent excellence across everything from meetings and conferences to complex, large-scale productions.