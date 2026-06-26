LexisNexis introduces trusted legal AI for the Middle East, powered by regional legal intelligence

Championing the AI journey for the company in the MENA region, Lara Salem, Head of Content Strategy, LexisNexis Middle East said, "The future of legal AI in the Middle East will be defined by trust. At LexisNexis, we are combining authoritative regional legal content, deep legal expertise and advanced AI capabilities to help legal professionals leverage AI confidently, responsibly and in the language, they use every day. With more than a decade of investment in the region, we are committed to shaping a legal ecosystem where innovation enhances productivity while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, security and professional integrity."