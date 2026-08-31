GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Swiss man arrested over deadly rave shooting: police

Authorities arrest 43-year-old after deadly rave shooting in Aargau

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Head of Operations in Aargau Canton Police, Matthias Schildknecht delivers a press conference in Schafisheim, northern Switzerland on 30 August 2026, following a shooting at a rave in Aarau.
Head of Operations in Aargau Canton Police, Matthias Schildknecht delivers a press conference in Schafisheim, northern Switzerland on 30 August 2026, following a shooting at a rave in Aarau.
AFP

A 43-year-old Swiss man was arrested Monday on "strong suspicion" of being behind a deadly gun attack at a rave in northern Switzerland, police said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The man was stopped overnight and "was subsequently arrested on strong suspicion of having committed the crime", Aargau cantonal police said in a statement, adding that "at this stage, is is believed a lone perpetrator was involved" in the attack early Sunday that left an Italian woman dead and five others injured, some seriously.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

One person was killed and five others were wounded, some of them seriously, in a shooting at a rave party in northern Switzerland, local police said on Sunday.

One dead, five wounded in Swiss rave shooting

2m read
File Photo: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference.

UEFA prepares criminal complaint against FIFA chief

2m read
One of DFB's historic steam trains travels from Realp to Oberwald during a stop at the Furka station, Switzerland.

Historic Swiss Alps steam train turns 100

2m read
Rafik Belghali #17 of Algeria competes for the ball against Johan Manzambi #9 of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Switzerland and Algeria at BC Place Vancouver on July 02, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 to move into Round of 16

3m read