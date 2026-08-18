Niu Lai: The 'terrible, low tech' Chinese cartoon beating Odyssey and Spider-Man Brand New Day at box office

There's a particular kind of internet magic that happens every so often: something rough around the edges gets discovered, gently mocked online, and instead of fading away, ends up carried all the way to box office glory by the very people who were laughing at it first. This summer, China has produced a particularly charming example. An 86-minute animated film about a cow's dream, made on what looks like a shoestring budget and a lot of heart, is nowholding its own against Christopher Nolan.