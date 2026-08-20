Mother-son duo's $1000 Chinese animation beats The Odyssey and Obsession at box office after viral trolling

The film, whose title roughly translates to Come Here, Cow is an 86-minute tale about a baby calf discovering friendship, trust, and the emotional rollercoaster of barnyard life, all narrated through what turns out to be a dream sequence. It opened in a handful of Chinese theaters with zero fanfare and promptly earned about $1,038 in its first ten days. That's not a typo. That's less than what some people spend on coffee in a busy month.