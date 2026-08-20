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Mother-son duo's $1000 Chinese animation beats The Odyssey and Obsession at box office after viral trolling

From viral mockery to $20 million: How a $1,000 cartoon conquered China

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Meet Niu Lai, the $1,000 animated underdog that's currently making Hollywood accountants sweat.
Meet Niu Lai, the $1,000 animated underdog that's currently making Hollywood accountants sweat.

Somewhere in China, a mother-son duo just accidentally invented the greatest marketing strategy of the year: make something so charmingly rough around the edges that the internet can't help but dunk on it — then let the dunking do all the heavy lifting.

Meet Niu Lai, the $1,000 animated underdog that's currently making Hollywood accountants sweat.

The setup nobody saw coming

The film, whose title roughly translates to Come Here, Cow is an 86-minute tale about a baby calf discovering friendship, trust, and the emotional rollercoaster of barnyard life, all narrated through what turns out to be a dream sequence. It opened in a handful of Chinese theaters with zero fanfare and promptly earned about $1,038 in its first ten days. That's not a typo. That's less than what some people spend on coffee in a busy month.

By mid-August, the film was down to fewer than 10 screens nationwide, circling the drain.

Then the internet got involved

Weibo users discovered the animation's, let's say, "distinctive" visual style, and instead of letting it die in obscurity, they turned mockery into a full-blown viral event. Clips and screenshots spread like wildfire, and curious (and slightly mischievous) audiences started buying tickets specifically to witness the chaos firsthand.

The results speak for themselves: ticket sales exploded from pocket change to over 20 million yuan (roughly $3 million) by August 18, with lifetime earnings now estimated near $20 million. For context, that's not just a comeback, it's a full financial resurrection.

Even more delicious? Niu Lai is reportedly pulling in around 3,000 times its original budget, a profit margin so absurd it's now outpacing genre legends like "Paranormal Activity" in the record books.

The plot twist within the plot twist

Here's where it gets genuinely wholesome: the film was made by Xin Yumeng, a landscape architect with zero animation training, and his mother, Sun Lifang, a state-company employee who wrote the script and theme song in her spare time.

And somehow, that homemade sincerity is exactly what's winning audiences over. In an era saturated with AI-generated slickness, "Niu Lai" offers something refreshingly, endearingly human — awkward edges and all.

Sometimes the underdog story writes itself. This time, it also animated itself.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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