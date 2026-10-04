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Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Saudi National Day celebrations in Dubai

Dubai hosts grand reception for Saudi Arabia's 96th National Day

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Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Saudi National Day celebrations in Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended a reception hosted by the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai today to mark the Kingdom’s 96th National Day.

Upon his arrival at the venue, he was received by Dr. Meshal bin Ahmed Al Ghamdi, Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with a number of ministers and senior officials. The reception was held at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

At the event, Sheikh Ahmed extended his hearty congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as to the Saudi people, wishing the Kingdom continued progress and prosperity.

National Anthems of the UAE and Saudi Arabia were played as part of the scheduled programme, which also featured a formal welcome speech for Sheikh Ahmed and the screening of the official video marking the occasion.

He later joined the Saudi Consul General and senior dignitaries for a commemorative photograph.

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