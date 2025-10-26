GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan attend wedding reception in Abu Dhabi

Reception was hosted by Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai to celebrate the marriage of his sons

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Sunday attended a wedding reception held in Abu Dhabi.

The reception was hosted by Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai to celebrate the marriage of his sons, Abdulaziz to the daughter of Najib Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zarooni, and Abdullah to the daughter of Samir Nir Abdulaziz Al Khoori.

