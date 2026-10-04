Filipina, 42, was asleep when she won Dh20m Big Ticket: 'I thought I was dreaming'

Over 7,000km from UAE, former secretary’s lucky ticket brings fortune to group of 22
Dubai: "I honestly thought I was still dreaming." That was Bernadette Azucena's first reaction after learning she had won Big Ticket's Dh20 million grand prize on Saturday night—news she initially missed because she was asleep in the Philippines when the show hosts called her at around 1:30am.
It was her husband, who works in the UAE, who broke the news over a video call.
The 42-year-old former secretary was named the winner of the Series 291 live draw in Abu Dhabi, with ticket number 013075 picked by last month's winner, Shaukat Aftab from Pakistan.
Draw hosts Richard and Bouchra could not reach her by phone during the live draw.
Her husband had a message of caution to deliver before he broke the news.
"He told me to sit down and take a deep breath, and then he told me that we had won. I honestly thought I was still dreaming. I just couldn't believe it," she recalled when she later spoke to the organisers.
Azucena previously lived in the UAE but returned to the Philippines last year to undergo hand surgery. She has stayed there since, while her husband continues to work in the UAE.
The prize is not hers alone. Azucena has been playing Big Ticket since 2017 as part of a group of 22 people, and the Dh20 million will be shared among all of them.
Each time the group buys tickets, every member takes a turn choosing an entry under their name. This time, the winning ticket, bought on September 14, was the one under hers.
"We usually purchase during the promotions, and everyone in the group chooses a ticket under their name. This time, I got lucky and the winning ticket was the one selected under mine," she said.
Azucena already knows what her portion will mean for her family.
"With my share, I want to pay off the mortgage on our house here in the Philippines," she said.
Winning the grand prize has not put her off playing. She confirmed that she and the group plan to keep taking part in Big Ticket.
Big Ticket's next promotion will feature an even bigger Dh25 million grand prize, with the winner to be announced at the live draw on November 3.