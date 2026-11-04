UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad issue travel updates; latest cancellations and delays

UAE flights face mixed operations amid regional tensions and winter travel surge
UAE flight operations remain mixed on November 4, with more international airlines preparing to return ahead of the winter travel rush while regional disruption continues to affect services. Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have issued updates on cancellations, suspensions and resumptions across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Passengers are also watching developments in the Iran-US conflict and the latest US midterm election results for signs of how political and regional tensions could affect travel and flight routes.
Check your flight status directly with your airline before leaving for the airport, allow extra time for check-in and follow the latest travel advisories.
Dubai’s winter flight schedule is expanding, with British Airways resuming London–Dubai flights on November 3, followed by Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings on November 25 and Austrian Airlines on December 12. Philippine Airlines, Air Astana and Aegean Airlines have already restored services. UAE airport seat capacity reached 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June. However, regional tensions continue to disrupt operations, with Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia reporting cancellations and delays across UAE airports.
From November, tourists can apply for single-entry and multiple-entry visas through the Visit Dubai website, with applications processed by GDRFA. Dubai is also launching the invitation-only Access Club, offering repeat visitors exclusive experiences and benefits, with further membership details expected.
Passengers travelling to or transiting through the US must complete and sign a separate attestation form before check-in, unless officially exempt. The form confirms they have not visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the 21 days before boarding. Passengers must print and carry the completed form for verification at check-in or, for connecting travellers, at the boarding gate.
Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of flights between Abu Dhabi and two major Saudi Arabian cities, Dammam and Riyadh, until November 19, amid ongoing regional disruption. However, the airline is preparing to resume selected services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah from November 6.
Iranian airline flights to and from the UAE, including Iran Airtour services to Dubai, remain suspended until further notice. Emirates and flydubai codeshare flights to Tel Aviv also remain on hold following the September 30 incident involving flight FZ1073, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Affected passengers should contact their airline for rebooking and refund options.
Iran-US tensions and US midterms: What to know today
US politics: Democrats are projected to win control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, in a major setback for President Donald Trump. The party recorded surprise victories in Republican strongholds, including Texas, Kansas and Ohio. Trump said he would accept the results, adding that he was not on the ballot.
Iran-US tensions: Iran says it has prepared a “maximum deterrence” plan against any new US attack, warning of an immediate response. Its military has reportedly expanded its target lists to include US and Israeli assets across a wider geographical area.
Strait of Hormuz: An oil tanker has been struck by two “unknown projectiles” near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The report follows an IRGC claim that three tankers exploded after hitting naval mines while transiting the waterway without permission.
US-Israel ties: US President Donald Trump says $4 billion in annual US aid to Israel will be cut at the end of this year. Israeli opposition leaders have criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the announcement.
Yemen conflict: Yemen’s internationally recognised government has accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Lebanon’s Hezbollah of sending 21 experts to help the Houthis plan and direct military operations in the country.
Dubai International Airport's flight information board shows multiple delays and cancellations across arrivals and departures. Several SpiceJet flights to and from Indian cities are delayed, while Flynas services to Riyadh and Gassim have been cancelled.
Several SpiceJet services between Dubai and Indian cities are delayed. Affected arrivals include flights from Mumbai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad, while departures to Amritsar, New Delhi and Jaipur are also running behind schedule. Passengers should check with the airline for the latest timings before travelling to the airport.
Arrivals: Delayed and cancelled flights
Delayed flights
SpiceJet SG 5060: Mumbai – 11.55am, revised to 7.17pm.
SpiceJet SG 5111: New Delhi – 10.25am, revised to 12.08pm.
flydubai FZ 722: Tbilisi – 4.40pm, revised to 5.17pm.
SpiceJet SG 5116: Ahmedabad – 8.50am, revised to 1.32pm.
My Freighter Airlines C6 351: Tashkent – 11.35am, revised to 12.43pm.
US-Bangla Airlines BS 343: Dhaka – 12.40pm, revised to 1.32pm.
flydubai FZ 1574: Milan Bergamo – 10.05pm, revised to 10.42pm.
flydubai FZ 712: Tbilisi – 8.25pm, revised to 9.16pm.
flydubai FZ 898: Medina – 7.30pm, revised to 8.15pm.
Cancelled flights
Riyadh Air RX 241: Riyadh – 11.15am.
flynas XY 811: Riyadh – 10.55am.
flynas XY 201: Riyadh – 10.40am.
Air Sial PF 784: Islamabad – 2.55pm.
flynas XY 205: Gassim – 3.25pm.
flynas XY 209: Riyadh – 8.45pm.
Departures: Delayed and cancelled flights
Delayed flights
SpiceJet SG 5156: Amritsar – 11.25am, revised to 12.50pm.
US-Bangla Airlines BS 344: Dhaka – 1.40pm, revised to 2.25pm.
SpiceJet SG 5106: New Delhi – 9.50am, revised to 2.25pm.
SpiceJet SG 5123: Jaipur – 12.55pm, revised to 8.10pm.
Cancelled flights
flynas XY 202: Riyadh – 11.30am.
flynas XY 210: Riyadh – 9.35pm.
Air Sial PF 785: Islamabad – 4.10pm.
flynas XY 206: Gassim – 4.15pm.
flynas XY 812: Riyadh – 12pm.
Passenger advisory: Flight timings and operational status can change at short notice. Passengers should check directly with their airline and Dubai Airports before leaving for the airport.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport has reported delays affecting several incoming flights, including services from Goa, Tel Aviv, Charlotte, Kathmandu and Lisbon. No departure delays have been reported in the latest update.
Arrivals: Delayed flights
Air India Express IX269: Goa – scheduled 9.05am, revised to 10.15am.
Etihad EY596: Tel Aviv – scheduled 12pm, revised to 1.10pm. Codeshare flights MU4542, LY9606 and HM5325 are also affected.
Etihad EY016: Charlotte – scheduled 12.35pm, revised to 1.30pm.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L044: Kathmandu – scheduled 1.25pm, revised to 2.25pm. Codeshare EY1385 is also affected.
Etihad EY100: Lisbon – scheduled 7.45pm, revised to 8.20pm. Codeshare TP6891 is also affected.
Departures: No delays reported
No departure delays have been listed in the latest airport update.
Passenger advisory: Travellers should check their flight status with the airline or airport before setting out, as timings may change.
Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh until November 19, while services to Jeddah are set to resume from November 6.
Latest Etihad flight updates:
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam remain cancelled through November 19.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh remain cancelled through November 19.
Jeddah: Flights EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 are scheduled to resume from November 6. All other Abu Dhabi–Jeddah services will operate as scheduled.
Etihad said the situation remains fluid and further changes are possible. Passengers are advised to check their flight status at etihad.com before travelling.
Emirates has issued several travel updates covering US-bound passengers, Tel Aviv flights, entry restrictions and Dubai airport lounge facilities.
US travel form: US-bound and connecting passengers must submit a signed attestation confirming they have not visited the DRC in the past 21 days. A printed copy is required before check-in, unless officially exempt.
Tel Aviv: Emirates–flydubai codeshare flights remain suspended until further notice.
Ebola restrictions: The UAE bars entry to travellers recently in the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan unless they have been outside these countries for more than 21 days.
Dubai lounge: Emirates' First Class Lounge at Terminal 3, Concourse C, is temporarily closed. Passengers can use Concourse B instead.
Emirates has reported cancellations on several flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, including services to Dammam and Riyadh. Flights to Jeddah show a mix of cancellations and scheduled services, while Medina flights are listed as scheduled or have already arrived.
The following Emirates flights between Dubai and Dammam have been cancelled:
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821.
Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828 and EK822.
The following Emirates services between Dubai and Riyadh have been cancelled:
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820 and EK818.
Emirates services between Dubai and Jeddah show a mix of cancellations and scheduled flights.
Dubai to Jeddah:
EK801: Cancelled.
EK805: Arrived
EK803: Scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai:
EK802: Cancelled.
EK806: Scheduled.
EK804: Scheduled.
Dubai–Medina flights
Emirates services between Dubai and Medina are listed as scheduled or have already arrived.
Dubai to Medina:
EK807: Arrived.
EK2537: In flight
EK809: Scheduled.
Medina to Dubai:
EK808: Arrived.
EK2538 Scheduled
EK810: Scheduled.
Passengers should check their flight status on the Emirates website before travelling, as schedules may change.
flydubai continues to operate selected services between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, with some flights scheduled, estimated or already arrived. However, flight-status information remains unavailable for several destinations.
Saudi routes with flight updates:
Medina: FZ8387 and FZ897 estimated; FZ827 scheduled. Return FZ828 arrived, FZ8388 scheduled and FZ898 estimated.
Ha'il: FZ8439 and FZ8440 scheduled in both directions.
Gassim: FZ871 scheduled; return FZ872 arrived.
Jeddah: FZ831 arrived, FZ909 in flight and FZ829 estimated. Return FZ832 in flight, FZ910 estimated and FZ830 scheduled.
Tabuk: FZ881 estimated; return FZ882 scheduled.
Routes without flight-status information:
No status updates are available for Abha, AlUla, Taif, Gizan, Riyadh, Jouf, Nejran, Neom, Qaisumah, The Red Sea and Yanbu.
The absence of flight information does not necessarily mean services are cancelled or suspended.
Passenger advisory: Check the latest status on flydubai's website before travelling. Contact the airline if your booking does not show an updated status, as schedules may change at short notice.
Free stopover hotel: Connecting passengers can get a complimentary 24-hour hotel stay in Dubai when booking an eligible flight carrying the ‘Complimentary Dubai hotel’ tag. Economy passengers receive a 3- or 4-star hotel, while Business Class passengers get a 5-star stay, subject to availability. The offer must be selected during booking; meals and transfers are not included.
Sharjah City check-in: Passengers can check in and drop off their bags at flydubai’s Travel Shop in Sharjah, between 9am and 10pm, from 24 hours to six hours before departure. The service costs Dh30 per passenger and is available for flights departing from DXB Terminals 2 and 3, except Tel Aviv services.
Air Arabia has listed multiple flight cancellations from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The affected routes and flight numbers are:
Abu Dhabi flights
Baku: 3L730 and 3L731
Cairo (Sphinx): 3L383 and 3L384
Amman (Marka): 3L138 and 3L139
Almaty: 3L781 and 3L782
Kuwait: 3L022 and 3L023
Colombo: 3L708 and 3L709
Sharjah flights
Chattogram: G9520 and G9521
Dhaka: G9514 and G9515
Nairobi: G9708 and G9709
Kuwait: G9068, G9069, G9124 and G9125
Malé: G9091 and G9092
Islamabad: 9P745
Lahore: 9P504 and 9P505
Krakow: G9730 and G9731
Doha: G9040 and G9041
Moscow (Domodedovo): G9950, G9951, G9956, G9957, G9958 and G9959
Yekaterinburg: G9960 (outbound); no return flight listed
Abha: G9195 and G9196
Riyadh: G9151, G9152, G9154 and G9155
Damascus: G9363 and G9364
Bangkok: G9845 and G9846
Entebbe: G9691 and G9692
London (Gatwick): G9267 and G9268
Other flight-status information: No flights were found for Yekaterinburg–Sharjah and Sharjah–Tabuk.
Passengers should check the latest flight status directly with Air Arabia before travelling to the airport.
Dubai is preparing for the winter travel rush, with several international airlines announcing plans to restore services in November and December. Some carriers have already resumed flights, while others are preparing to return in the coming weeks.
British Airways – November 3: Scheduled to resume daily London Heathrow–Dubai flights.
Lufthansa – November 25: Plans to restart five weekly flights each from Frankfurt and Munich to Dubai.
SWISS – November 25: Scheduled to restore daily Zurich–Dubai flights.
Eurowings – November 25: Plans to resume daily Berlin–Dubai services.
Austrian Airlines – December 12: Scheduled to restart Vienna–Dubai flights, operating five times a week.
Philippine Airlines – October 21: Returned to Dubai International Airport, joining Cebu Pacific on the Dubai–Manila route. Both airlines operate four weekly flights.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens–Dubai services.
Dubai is also expected to see up to 36 weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations as more services return between late October and December.
While international connections are gradually returning, several airlines have extended their Dubai flight suspensions or postponed planned resumptions.
Singapore Airlines: Flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services remain suspended until November 30. Passengers should check with the airline for confirmation of its December schedule.
Luxair: Its return to Dubai has been postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
Several international airlines continue to adjust or suspend Saudi Arabia services amid regional airspace restrictions. Key updates include:
IndiGo: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah flights cancelled until November 14.
Air India/Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until November 14; Jeddah until October 31. Eligible passengers can rebook or claim refunds.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights suspended until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30. Refunds or free rescheduling are available.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh suspension ran until October 25; Jeddah services reduced to four daily flights. Dammam remains suspended.
Oman Air: Riyadh flights suspended until October 31.
SalamAir: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until October 31.
Air France: Riyadh flights suspended until November 14.
British Airways: Limited Riyadh service, with one daily flight, scheduled to resume November 3. Jeddah services discontinued.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam until November 30. Eurowings plans to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until airport operations resume.
Riyadh Air: Some Riyadh flights cancelled until November 5. Eligible passengers travelling up to November 7 can access temporary travel flexibility.
Singapore Airlines: Launch of its non-stop Riyadh service postponed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 1.
flyadeal: Riyadh services temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport (ELQ), with bus transfers from Riyadh Bus Station.
Saudia: Riyadh flights operating through Qassim Airport, with bus transfers between the city and airport.
24-hour assistance: King Khalid International Airport offers an 'Ask Me' service across all terminals.
Luggage storage: Storage is available for up to 15 days at the Lost & Found and Baggage offices in domestic and international terminals.
Road travel: Travellers stranded in Saudi Arabia can explore road routes to neighbouring GCC countries.
Intercity buses: Check available Saudi intercity bus services for regional connections.
SAR trains: Passengers travelling between Riyadh and neighbouring cities can check Saudi Arabia's railway network for available services.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
With more airlines preparing to restore services, passengers can expect gradual changes to UAE flight schedules in the coming weeks.
However, developments in the Iran-US conflict, regional airspace restrictions and wider geopolitical tensions continue to raise concerns about flight routes and operations.
Keep track of the latest airline announcements and US political developments, and check your flight status directly with your airline before heading to the airport.