Has the US-Iran standoff reached a turning point? Tehran sees major shift in Washington’s tone

Dubai: After a week dominated by warnings of imminent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran has signalled an unexpected shift in the diplomatic atmosphere, acknowledging a major change in Washington’s approach as intensive mediation raises cautious hopes of averting another round of war.

The remarks were reinforced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who welcomed Washington’s latest attempt to reopen dialogue, even as Tehran maintained that it was not yet ready for direct negotiations with American officials.

For much of the past week, attention had focused on reports that Washington and Israel were preparing renewed military strikes against Iran, potentially after the November 3 US midterm elections.

The change in language does not amount to an agreement, but it suggests that diplomatic communication between the adversaries has become more constructive.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had not made a decision on further strikes and that the administration remained open to a diplomatic solution.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned that another round of fighting could be more destructive and carry consequences beyond the control of those who initiated it.

But whether Tehran’s recognition of a changed US tone marks a genuine turning point — or merely another brief opening before renewed confrontation — will depend on what Washington and Tehran are prepared to concede.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.