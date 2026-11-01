Has the US-Iran standoff reached a turning point? Tehran sees major shift in Washington’s tone

Iran welcomes US shift as mediators intensify efforts to avert renewed strikes
Dubai: After a week dominated by warnings of imminent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran has signalled an unexpected shift in the diplomatic atmosphere, acknowledging a major change in Washington’s approach as intensive mediation raises cautious hopes of averting another round of war.
Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei said on Saturday that the tone of a letter from US Vice President JD Vance had “changed completely”, describing it as a positive development.
The remarks were reinforced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who welcomed Washington’s latest attempt to reopen dialogue, even as Tehran maintained that it was not yet ready for direct negotiations with American officials.
“The American side’s attempt to open the door to dialogue and understanding more broadly is a positive step,” Araghchi told Al Jazeera.
The unusually encouraging language from senior Iranian officials marks a notable departure from the confrontational rhetoric that has accompanied escalating military threats in recent days.
For much of the past week, attention had focused on reports that Washington and Israel were preparing renewed military strikes against Iran, potentially after the November 3 US midterm elections.
But the latest developments suggest diplomatic efforts are gathering momentum.
Rezaei, who did not disclose the contents of Vance’s letter, attributed the change in Washington’s tone to Iran’s strength.
Araghchi confirmed that the letter had been examined in high-level meetings and said Tehran was reviewing proposals concerning its nuclear programme.
Iranian officials have also acknowledged continuing consultations with Qatari and Pakistani mediators.
The change in language does not amount to an agreement, but it suggests that diplomatic communication between the adversaries has become more constructive.
The Iranian comments followed more than 12 hours of talks between Qatari mediators and Iranian officials in Tehran on Friday.
According to Axios, the Qatari delegation remained in regular contact with the White House during the discussions, which were aimed at finding a formula to restart US-Iran negotiations.
A diplomatic source described the talks as making positive progress.
The discussions subsequently shifted to Doha, where an Iranian delegation travelled for further consultations with Qatari officials.
Mediators are reportedly exploring reciprocal confidence-building measures, including possible access for international inspectors to damaged Iranian nuclear facilities in exchange for limited US sanctions relief.
The diplomatic push comes as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan seek to prevent renewed hostilities that could destabilise the wider region.
Washington has also offered signs that military action is not inevitable.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had not made a decision on further strikes and that the administration remained open to a diplomatic solution.
Trump has kept military options available while allowing mediators to continue their efforts.
However, differences remain within his administration over whether an acceptable agreement with Tehran can be reached, according to Axios.
The uncertainty leaves negotiators working against the possibility of another military confrontation.
Despite the more positive language, the fundamental disagreements remain unresolved.
Washington wants nuclear concessions from Tehran, while Iran is seeking relief from the US naval blockade, access to frozen funds and permission to resume oil sales.
Araghchi has also ruled out immediate direct talks with American officials, insisting that Iran’s conditions must first be addressed.
For Gulf countries, the stakes remain high.
At the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi reiterated the region’s commitment to diplomacy but stressed that negotiations required willing partners.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned that another round of fighting could be more destructive and carry consequences beyond the control of those who initiated it.
The latest diplomatic signals therefore offer a measure of hope after days of escalating warnings.
But whether Tehran’s recognition of a changed US tone marks a genuine turning point — or merely another brief opening before renewed confrontation — will depend on what Washington and Tehran are prepared to concede.