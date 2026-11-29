The musician co-wrote hits including Good Vibrations, Fun, Fun, Fun and Kokomo
Washington: US musician and Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, known for his baritone vocals and eccentric stage presence, died aged 85, US media reported on Saturday.
His death was confirmed to several US media outlets by publicist Katie Altman, who did not provide details about where he died or the cause.
"With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," Altman told Variety and Rolling Stone magazine, among several other US outlets.
"An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans," she said.
Growing up under the southern Californian sunshine, Love soaked up the ubiquitous surf culture that inspired him and co-founders Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson and friend Al Jardine to form the Beach Boys in 1961.
With the help of Brian Wilson, Love wrote the lyrics and melody to the Beach Boys' first song, "Surfin'," which served as a loose prototype for the unique sound that would become their signature, a fusion of the rock styles of Chuck Berry and Little Richard with the preppy vocal harmonies of "The Four Freshmen."
By late 1962, there was hardly a teen who did not know them thanks to the eternal ode to youthful nonchalance, "Surfin' USA."
Love went on to co-author numerous tracks, including "Good Vibrations," "Fun, Fun, Fun," and "Kokomo," but earned the ire of many fans by repeatedly suing other band members -- including over writing credits.
Love frequently disputed accusations that he was selfish, jealous and greedy, telling Rolling Stone in 2016: "Why am I the villain... How did it get to this?"
The three surviving original Beach Boys -- Brian Wilson, Jardine and Love -- reunited for a 50th-anniversary tour in 2012 despite the bad blood. Love's last time performing was on October 10 in Nashville.
Love wrote a heartwarming tribute last year to his cousin Brian Wilson after the pop visionary died in June.
"Today, the world lost a genius, and I lost a cousin by blood and my partner in music," he said in a post on social media at the time.
"Brian Wilson wasn't just the heart of the Beach Boys – he was the soul of our sound. From the first time we sang together as kids in my living room, I knew there was something otherworldly in him. His musical gifts were unmatched."
Jardine is the only surviving founding member of The Beach Boys following Love's death.