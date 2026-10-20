Unfair twist sees Tendulkar edged out by Faldo in entertaining putting showdown
Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar came close to beating golf legend Sir Nick Faldo in a putting challenge, but the former England golfer snatched victory in a contest that gave him an unusual disadvantage.
The challenge, shared on the DP World Tour’s Instagram channel during the recent DP World India Championship in New Delhi, pitted two sporting greats against each other. The objective was simple: be the first to sink four putts.
However, there was a twist. Tendulkar was allowed to use a putter, while Faldo had to complete the challenge with a cricket bat.
“One cricket legend. One golf legend. One very unfair challenge,” the DP World Tour captioned the video.
Both men began by sinking their first two putts together, setting up a close finish. Tendulkar gained an advantage when he holed his third ball before Faldo, putting the Indian batting great in a promising position.
By the time Faldo sank his third putt, Tendulkar was closing in on the hole with his first ball. But the six-time major champion showed his class, sinking the shot to claim victory before Tendulkar could complete his challenge.
“Thank you very much,” Faldo said after winning the contest.
West Indies cricket great Brian Lara reacted to the video, highlighting just how close Tendulkar had come to winning.
“You almost clinched him there Sachin Tendulkar,” Lara commented, who also happens to be an avid golfer.
Faldo is one of golf’s most decorated players, having won six major championships, including three Masters titles and three Open Championships. He was also ranked the world’s No. 1 golfer for a total of 97 weeks.
Tendulkar, meanwhile, remains one of cricket’s greatest figures, having scored 100 international centuries during his illustrious career.
Despite the defeat, the Indian legend gave fans a light-hearted sporting moment alongside one of golf’s finest players.