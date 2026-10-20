Both men began by sinking their first two putts together, setting up a close finish. Tendulkar gained an advantage when he holed his third ball before Faldo, putting the Indian batting great in a promising position.

The challenge, shared on the DP World Tour’s Instagram channel during the recent DP World India Championship in New Delhi, pitted two sporting greats against each other. The objective was simple: be the first to sink four putts.

Faldo is one of golf’s most decorated players, having won six major championships, including three Masters titles and three Open Championships. He was also ranked the world’s No. 1 golfer for a total of 97 weeks.

By the time Faldo sank his third putt, Tendulkar was closing in on the hole with his first ball. But the six-time major champion showed his class, sinking the shot to claim victory before Tendulkar could complete his challenge.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.