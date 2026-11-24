Sachin Tendulkar visits Bentley showroom, sparking car collection speculation
Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar’s love for luxury cars is well known, and the cricket legend has now been spotted at a Bentley showroom, sparking curiosity among fans about whether he is considering adding another vehicle to his collection.
A video shared on Instagram by a fan using the account name Khusboo.s10 showed the former India captain at the luxury carmaker’s showroom. Sharing the clip, she wrote: “I wasn’t expecting to bump into a legend today!!!”
The video offered a glimpse of Tendulkar during his visit, although there was no indication of which model had caught his attention or whether he was planning to make a purchase.
The 53-year-old has built an impressive collection of cars over the years, with several high-performance and luxury models in his garage. His collection has included a Ferrari 360 Modena, Nissan GT-R, BMW i8, BMW X5 M and BMW 7 Series according to Spinny.
He has also been associated with Porsche models, including the 911 Turbo S, while more recent reports have highlighted his Lamborghini Urus S and Range Rover SV Edition.
Tendulkar’s interest in automobiles goes back to his childhood. He has previously spoken about spending hours watching cars from the balcony of his home in Mumbai. His first car was a Maruti 800, which he bought with his own money after becoming a professional cricketer.
The former India batter has also spoken about his emotional attachment to that car. In 2020, he appealed to the people who had bought it to get in touch with him, saying he would love to have it back.
His latest showroom appearance is likely to fuel speculation about a possible addition to his garage. However, neither Tendulkar nor Bentley has announced a purchase, so it remains unclear whether the visit was simply an occasion to explore the brand’s cars or something more.
For now, the brief encounter has given fans another glimpse of the cricket icon’s passion for automobiles beyond the cricket field.