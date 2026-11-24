The 53-year-old has built an impressive collection of cars over the years, with several high-performance and luxury models in his garage. His collection has included a Ferrari 360 Modena, Nissan GT-R, BMW i8, BMW X5 M and BMW 7 Series according to Spinny.

The video offered a glimpse of Tendulkar during his visit, although there was no indication of which model had caught his attention or whether he was planning to make a purchase.

Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar’s love for luxury cars is well known, and the cricket legend has now been spotted at a Bentley showroom, sparking curiosity among fans about whether he is considering adding another vehicle to his collection.

His latest showroom appearance is likely to fuel speculation about a possible addition to his garage. However, neither Tendulkar nor Bentley has announced a purchase, so it remains unclear whether the visit was simply an occasion to explore the brand’s cars or something more.

The former India batter has also spoken about his emotional attachment to that car. In 2020, he appealed to the people who had bought it to get in touch with him, saying he would love to have it back.

Tendulkar’s interest in automobiles goes back to his childhood. He has previously spoken about spending hours watching cars from the balcony of his home in Mumbai. His first car was a Maruti 800, which he bought with his own money after becoming a professional cricketer.

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