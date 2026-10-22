Couple expands business portfolio with co-ownership of health-focused QALO
Dubai: Russell Wilson and Ciara have added another venture to their growing business portfolio, announcing they have become co-owners and investors in wearable technology company QALO.
The announcement, made on October 20, marks another business move for the couple as Wilson adjusts to life after football. The former NFL quarterback retired after 14 seasons earlier this year and is now working as a studio analyst for CBS during the 2026/27 season.
Wilson and Ciara will work alongside QALO executives to help guide the company’s products, marketing and future growth. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
“Taking care and understanding your body is essential to performing your best, whether that’s on the field and off the field as a parent and staying active for your kids,” Wilson said in the company’s announcement.
Ciara said the company’s focus on wellness appealed to her as she balances music, motherhood and her business interests.
The couple shared the announcement on their respective socials.
Founded in 2013, QALO initially became known for silicone wedding rings designed for active lifestyles. It has since expanded into health technology with its SR-2 Smart Ring and SL-1 Smart Band, which track sleep, activity, stress and recovery without a monthly subscription.
The deal adds to the couple’s business interests, which include Ciara’s Beauty Marks Entertainment and OAM Skincare, Wilson’s 3BRAND children’s apparel line, and their Why Not You Foundation.