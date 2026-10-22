Founded in 2013, QALO initially became known for silicone wedding rings designed for active lifestyles. It has since expanded into health technology with its SR-2 Smart Ring and SL-1 Smart Band, which track sleep, activity, stress and recovery without a monthly subscription.

“Taking care and understanding your body is essential to performing your best, whether that’s on the field and off the field as a parent and staying active for your kids,” Wilson said in the company’s announcement.

The announcement, made on October 20, marks another business move for the couple as Wilson adjusts to life after football. The former NFL quarterback retired after 14 seasons earlier this year and is now working as a studio analyst for CBS during the 2026/27 season.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.