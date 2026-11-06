Saudi routes remain disrupted as airlines restore Dubai flights, but extend suspensions
Dubai: UAE travellers face another day of flight disruption, with delays reported at Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, alongside cancellations affecting several routes from Dubai and Sharjah.
Saudi Arabia remains a major source of uncertainty for UAE-based passengers, with services to Riyadh and Dammam suspended by some carriers and others operating reduced or adjusted schedules.
International airlines are gradually restoring some Dubai services for the winter season, but several major carriers have extended suspensions into 2027.
Travellers should also factor in continuing regional security concerns, airspace restrictions and the possibility of last-minute schedule changes before heading to the airport.
The regional security situation remains unsettled, with fresh rhetoric from Washington and diplomatic contacts involving Tehran offering little immediate reassurance for air travellers.
US President Donald Trump has threatened further military action against Iran, saying the United States may have to “destroy” the rest of the country, without specifying what action could follow. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is also facing growing political pressure over the conflict.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held discussions with regional counterparts on security and de-escalation, while Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran's security chief.
Elsewhere, Saudi air defences have intercepted ballistic missiles launched towards Najran by Yemen's Houthi militia. The Saudi-led coalition said debris fell after the interception and authorities were assessing the damage. Saudi Arabia has also reported intercepting a drone over its Eastern Province.
These developments underline the continuing security risks across parts of the region, although individual flight operations and airspace restrictions can change independently of developments on the ground.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
UAE-Saudi Arabia flights: Riyadh and Dammam remain affected
Saudi Arabia continues to be one of the most disrupted markets for UAE-based travellers. Passengers heading to Riyadh, Dammam and other Saudi destinations should check their bookings carefully, as airlines are applying different schedules and cancellation arrangements.
Etihad Airways
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam cancelled through November 19.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh cancelled through November 19.
Jeddah: EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 are scheduled to resume from November 6. Other Abu Dhabi-Jeddah services are scheduled to operate as normal.
Emirates
The airline's latest flight-status information indicates disruption on some Dubai-Saudi services:
Dubai-Jeddah: EK801 listed as cancelled.
Dubai-Dammam: Flight-status information for November 26 was unavailable.
Dubai-Riyadh: Flight-status information for November 26 was unavailable.
Passengers should check their individual bookings and Emirates' flight-status page before travelling. An unavailable flight-status entry should not automatically be interpreted as confirmation of a cancellation.
flydubai
The airline's Saudi network shows a mixture of scheduled and estimated services.
Madinah: FZ8387 and FZ897 estimated; FZ827 scheduled. Return services FZ828 arrived, FZ8388 scheduled and FZ898 estimated.
Ha'il: FZ8439 and FZ8440 scheduled in both directions.
Gassim: FZ871 scheduled.
Tabuk: FZ881 estimated and FZ882 scheduled.
Flight-status information was unavailable for several other Saudi destinations, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Abha, Yanbu and Neom. This does not necessarily mean that flights to those destinations have been cancelled.
Air Arabia
The following Sharjah-Saudi services are listed as cancelled:
Abha: G9195.
Jizan: G9398.
Riyadh: G9151 and G9154.
Other international airline disruption affecting Saudi Arabia
Several international carriers have extended their suspensions or adjusted schedules:
IndiGo: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah flights cancelled until November 14.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until November 14.
Akasa Air: Jeddah suspended until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30. Refunds or free rescheduling are available.
Lufthansa: Riyadh suspended until November 18 and Dammam until November 30.
Air France: Riyadh flights suspended until November 14.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam services cancelled until November 27.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 18.
Scoot: Singapore-Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service postponed until March 28, 2027.
Delta Air Lines: Atlanta-Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
Alternative airport arrangements in Saudi Arabia
Saudi carriers have introduced alternative arrangements for passengers affected by disruption at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.
Saudia: Some Riyadh services are operating through Al Qassim Airport, with bus transfers between Riyadh and the airport. Alternative routing through Al Qassim and Dammam is also being arranged.
flyadeal: Riyadh services have temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport, with bus transfers from Riyadh Bus Station.
Passengers using these arrangements should confirm their departure airport, transfer arrangements and reporting time directly with their airline.
Passenger advisory: Check the latest status on flydubai's website before travelling. Contact the airline if your booking does not show an updated status, as schedules may change at short notice.
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The suspension affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines. Passengers with bookings on these airlines should contact their travel provider for rebooking and refund arrangements.
Direct flights between the UAE and Israel remain subject to security and operational restrictions.
flydubai has suspended Dubai-Tel Aviv services through at least late November.
Emirates' Dubai-Tel Aviv services and related codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad continues to operate direct Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv flights.
Israeli carriers El Al and Arkia continue to face delays or suspensions linked to security and landing-permit discussions.
A separate security incident disrupted passenger aviation across Europe on Thursday, with nearly 30 flights affected by hoax bomb threats. Some aircraft were forced to make unplanned landings, while others were escorted or intercepted by fighter jets.
The incidents followed an earlier wave of threats on Tuesday, when at least seven flights and a cruise ship were also targeted, according to Reuters. Travellers connecting through European airports should monitor airline notifications for any knock-on delays.
International governments and aviation authorities continue to warn of security risks and possible travel disruption across the Middle East.
United States
The US State Department's October 23 advisory places the UAE at Level 3, advising Americans to reconsider travel because of terrorism and armed conflict. The advisory also refers to potential armed attacks and security risks involving Iranian-supported groups.
United Kingdom
The UK Foreign Office advises British nationals to remain alert to regional tensions and the possibility of further escalation. Its published UAE advice warns that military developments could result in flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
Canada
Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation. Its October 14 update warns that military activity, missile and drone attacks could affect transport, including flights, and advises travellers to follow local authorities' instructions.
Australia
Australia's Smartraveller advice, reviewed on October 8 and still current on October 24, recommends exercising a high degree of caution in the UAE. It warns that military conflict could lead to airspace closures, flight cancellations and restrictions affecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.
European aviation safety agency (EASA)
EASA continues to maintain active conflict-zone information bulletins covering Iran, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. The relevant Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman bulletin, as well as its Iran bulletin, is valid until November 16, unless reviewed earlier. These advisories guide European operators' risk assessments and flight planning.
Dubai's winter flight schedule is expanding, with several international airlines having restored services or preparing to return in November and December. However, some major carriers have extended their suspensions.
British Airways: Resumed daily London Heathrow-Dubai flights on November 3.
Lufthansa: Scheduled to restart five weekly flights each from Frankfurt and Munich on November 25.
SWISS: Daily Zurich-Dubai services scheduled to resume on November 25.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin-Dubai services scheduled to resume on November 25.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai services scheduled to return on December 12, with five weekly flights.
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai on October 21, operating alongside Cebu Pacific on the Dubai-Manila route. Both airlines operate four weekly flights.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens-Dubai services.
Dubai is expected to gain up to 36 additional weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations as services return between late October and December.
The following suspensions and postponements are listed in the supplied airline updates:
Singapore Airlines: SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30. Passengers should confirm the December schedule.
Luxair: Return to Dubai postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
Passengers connecting through international hubs should also be aware of disruption unrelated to the direct UAE-Saudi route suspensions.
Dubai International Airport (DXB)
Multiple delays and cancellations were recorded on Friday, November 6. The airport's departure snapshot includes the following affected flights:
Cancelled departures
FZ1395 – flydubai to Astana.
SG5118 – SpiceJet to Kochi.
ME431 – Middle East Airlines to Beirut.
FZ205 – flydubai to Sulaymaniyah.
SG5023 – SpiceJet to Mumbai.
EK8131 – Emirates to Moscow.
Delayed departures
IX108 – Air India Express to Amritsar.
KC900 – Air Astana to Almaty.
SG5156 – SpiceJet to Amritsar.
BS344 – US-Bangla Airlines to Dhaka.
PA111 – airblue to Karachi.
SG5123 – SpiceJet to Jaipur.
A separate live departure tracker also showed delays and cancellations at DXB on Friday morning. These are individual flight movements, not evidence that the entire airport or an airline's network is suspended.
Zayed International Airport (AUH), Abu Dhabi
Multiple flight delays have also been recorded at Zayed International Airport.
The airport's official departure board showed scheduled Etihad and partner services departing, including flights to London, Cairo, Delhi, Sialkot, Manchester, Moscow, Zurich, Kuwait, Nairobi and Paris. The live board should be checked for changes to individual departure times.
Sharjah International Airport
The following Air Arabia departures were listed as cancelled in Friday's flight-status update:
G9246 – Yerevan.
G9520 – Chattogram.
G9068 and G9124 – Kuwait.
G9950, G9956 and G9958 – Moscow Domodedovo.
G9881 and G9960 – Yekaterinburg.
G9587 – Colombo.
G9845 – Bangkok.
Passengers departing from Sharjah should check the airline's website and the airport's live departure board before setting out.
With airlines continuing to adjust schedules, passengers should take the following precautions:
1. Check your flight before leaving home: A confirmed booking does not guarantee that the flight will operate as originally scheduled. Check the airline's website and airport departure boards.
2. Arrive early: Allow at least three hours before departure, or longer if advised by your airline.
3. flydubai passengers: If departing from Dubai, allow four hours before departure, in line with the airline's guidance.
4. Complete online check-in: Use online check-in wherever available and keep your boarding pass accessible.
5. Allow extra time for airport journeys: Factor in road traffic, check-in queues, security checks and immigration.
6. Keep your contact details updated: Ensure your airline has your current telephone number and email address so that you receive notifications about changes.
7. Check connecting flights: If travelling through another Middle Eastern airport, confirm that your onward service is operating before setting off.
8. Understand your rebooking options: If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline directly about alternative arrangements, refunds or travel flexibility.
9. Monitor official advisories: Follow UAE authorities, airlines and airport announcements for the latest operational information.