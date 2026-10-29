Who funds Yemen’s Houthi militants? Inside the $2.5 billion war economy behind attacks on Saudi Arabia

The estimates cover different activities and should not be added together, but they illustrate the scale of the financial networks associated with the militia.

The central challenge is not only stopping the weapons reaching the militia, but also disrupting the financial networks that help keep its war machine operating.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.