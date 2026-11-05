Why are Yemen’s Houthis demanding $51 billion from Saudi Arabia to end the war?

The extraordinary demands emerged after Saudi Arabia approached the Houthis to explore a negotiated end to the conflict following attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea and the group’s seizure of strategic territory overlooking the Bab Al Mandab Strait, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The Houthis also want Saudi Arabia to recognise them as Yemen’s legitimate rulers — a concession that would undermine the internationally recognised Yemeni government backed by Riyadh and potentially strengthen an Iran-aligned movement along the kingdom’s southern border.

Maged Al Madhaji, co-founder of the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies, told the WSJ that the greater danger was creating a precedent in which the group could use military escalation to extract additional concessions or payments.

Turkey, meanwhile, is moving towards ratifying a mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, although the arrangement has not yet translated into a coordinated offensive against the Houthis.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.