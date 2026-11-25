Years of combat, Iranian backing and divisions among Yemeni forces fuel Houthi advances
Dubai: Despite months of military pressure and a sustained Saudi-led air campaign, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia continues to gain ground at home while mounting near-daily missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia.
The group has emerged as one of the most persistent military threats facing the region, raising a question: How has an armed movement that does not even control the whole of Yemen managed to sustain attacks against one of the Middle East’s best-equipped militaries?
The answer lies in more than two decades of combat experience, Iranian military support, divisions among Yemeni government forces and the limitations of air power in defeating an entrenched adversary.
The consequences extend well beyond Yemen. With the Houthis reportedly gaining control of the country’s entire Red Sea coastline, concerns are growing over the security of international shipping through the Bab Al Mandab Strait.
On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed they had attacked Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, the kingdom’s largest. The Saudi-led coalition confirmed that four drones had been intercepted in the area but did not confirm the refinery had been hit. Satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters showed extensive smoke around the facility.
The incident came a day after an attack on Riyadh’s landmark Public Investment Fund tower injured 11 people.
The Houthis also threatened on Wednesday to target Jeddah and other Saudi Red Sea ports if the kingdom attacked Yemen’s Hodeidah port.
The Houthis are no longer the relatively small insurgent movement that began fighting Yemen’s government in 2004.
More than two decades of conflict have transformed them into an organised fighting force with extensive battlefield experience and established political and military institutions.
Their capture of Sanaa in 2014 gave them access to state institutions, military resources and territory from which they could consolidate their authority.
Baraa Shiban, a Yemen and Gulf specialist at the Royal United Services Institute in London, told The New York Times: “The government was overconfident, and it had underestimated what the Houthis have been planning.”
Years of fighting against government forces and the Saudi-led coalition have also strengthened their military experience.
Reuters reported that Iranian and Hezbollah support, improved missile and drone capabilities and divisions among their opponents have contributed to their recent advances.
1990s – Religious roots: The movement emerges from a Zaydi Shia religious revivalist group called Believing Youth in northern Yemen.
2004 – Armed rebellion: Founder Hussein Al Houthi is killed by government forces. Followers continue insurgency.
2004–2010 – Battle-hardened: The Houthis fight six rounds of conflict against Yemeni government forces, gaining combat experience.
2011 – Political upheaval: Arab Spring uprising weakens Yemen’s government, allowing the Houthis to expand their territorial control.
2014 – Capital falls: The Houthis seize Sanaa with support from forces loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh.
2015 – Saudi intervention: A Saudi-led military coalition intervenes to restore Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
2017 – Consolidation of power: The Houthis kill Saleh after their alliance collapses, strengthening their grip on northern Yemen.
2022 – UN-brokered truce: A nationwide ceasefire reduces hostilities.
2023–2025 – Regional expansion: Houthis launch attacks on Red Sea shipping following the Gaza war.
August 2026 – War reignites: Fighting resumes in Yemen amid the wider conflict involving Iran.
September–November 2026 – Territorial gains: The Houthis advance along Yemen’s Red Sea coastline, threaten Aden and intensify attacks against Saudi Arabia.
The Houthis do not need to control all of Yemen to maintain their ability to launch cross-border attacks.
They already control substantial territory, including the capital, and have developed military capabilities far beyond those of a conventional insurgent movement.
Iranian assistance has contributed to the development of their arsenal, while local weapons production has helped sustain their military capabilities.
Saudi Arabia possesses sophisticated air defence systems, but even advanced defensive networks cannot guarantee interception of every incoming threat.
Intercepting missiles and drones protects lives and infrastructure, but it does not necessarily eliminate an adversary’s capacity to launch further attacks.
This distinction helps explain why cross-border hostilities can continue despite sustained military pressure.
Air superiority alone does not guarantee victory in a territorial conflict.
While Saudi air strikes can degrade Houthi military capabilities, recapturing and holding territory requires effective and coordinated ground forces.
Yemen’s mountainous geography has further complicated government military operations.
A report by Al Jazeera on Tuesday highlighted how difficult terrain, Houthi defences and competing demands on government forces had slowed a counteroffensive in central Yemen despite extensive aerial bombardment.
A significant factor behind Houthi advances is the fragmentation of their opponents.
Yemen’s internationally recognised government depends on a coalition of military factions, tribal fighters and groups with competing political ambitions.
Political and conflict analyst Mohammed Al Qadhi told Reuters that years of disagreements and infighting among government-aligned forces had benefited the Houthis.
The Yemeni government, however, told The New York Times that it had taken steps to resolve these problems and establish a unified military command.
Nevertheless, government forces have been forced to shift their immediate priorities from reclaiming territory to protecting Aden.
Houthi forces have advanced to within approximately 60 kilometres of Aden, prompting government forces to reinforce the provisional capital.
Yemeni military spokesman Colonel Majed Abdullah Al Nuzaily insisted on Tuesday that the city would not fall.
He acknowledged the difficult battlefield situation but maintained that government forces were capable of defending Aden.
“The situation is not where it should be, but not as dire as reported,” Yemeni military spokesman Colonel Majed Al Nuzaili said on Tuesday.
“Our priority is clear: hold Aden, guard the strait, bring an end to the siege of Taiz, keep pressure on every front.”
Meanwhile, more than 2,200 people have been killed and nearly 350,000 displaced since August, according to World Health Organisation figures cited by The New York Times.
“The last two months have been the worst in recent years,” Aref Al Da’eri, head of medical services at Aden’s Aboud Military Hospital, told the NYT. “We expect more injured people and more bad news to come.”
The Houthis’ territorial gains have added another dangerous dimension to the wider Middle East conflict.
With the Strait of Hormuz already under severe pressure from the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, instability around Bab Al Mandab threatens another critical artery of international trade.
For Saudi Arabia, the challenge is twofold: protecting its cities and economic infrastructure while supporting efforts to restore stability in neighbouring Yemen.
The Houthis’ ability to sustain attacks despite military pressure illustrates why achieving lasting security will require more than battlefield gains alone.