The group has emerged as one of the most persistent military threats facing the region, raising a question: How has an armed movement that does not even control the whole of Yemen managed to sustain attacks against one of the Middle East’s best-equipped militaries?

The consequences extend well beyond Yemen. With the Houthis reportedly gaining control of the country’s entire Red Sea coastline, concerns are growing over the security of international shipping through the Bab Al Mandab Strait.

On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed they had attacked Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, the kingdom’s largest. The Saudi-led coalition confirmed that four drones had been intercepted in the area but did not confirm the refinery had been hit. Satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters showed extensive smoke around the facility.

Baraa Shiban, a Yemen and Gulf specialist at the Royal United Services Institute in London, told The New York Times: “The government was overconfident, and it had underestimated what the Houthis have been planning.”

Meanwhile, more than 2,200 people have been killed and nearly 350,000 displaced since August, according to World Health Organisation figures cited by The New York Times.

“The last two months have been the worst in recent years,” Aref Al Da’eri, head of medical services at Aden’s Aboud Military Hospital, told the NYT. “We expect more injured people and more bad news to come.”

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.