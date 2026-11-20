Tug boats direct an oil tanker ship to its berth at the Crude Oil Terminal Qingdao Port in Qingdao, China's eastern Shandong province on November 19, 2026. Current oil market risks contribute to price volatility. However, global crude oil prices could ease to an average of $77 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2027 as oil supplies recover and global inventories rebuild as per the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). AFP