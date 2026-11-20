Global oil benchmarks slide, signaling potential economic benefits
Global oil prices remained in negative territory on Friday morning, with all three crude benchmarks registering losses.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) held at $85.05 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude traded at $92.61.
Murban crude, an important Middle Eastern oil benchmark for Asian buyers, stood at $91.10, as of 10.32 am in Singapore on Friday (Nov. 20, 2026).
The relatively smaller decline in Murban suggests that the physical crude market is experiencing less downward pressure than the two futures benchmarks in this particular snapshot.
Prices are quoted in US dollars per barrel.
WTI experiences the biggest decline
WTI fell $0.95 or 1.10% to $85.06. The US benchmark recorded the steepest percentage decline among the three instruments, indicating relatively greater selling pressure in the US crude futures market.
Brent remains above $92
Brent declined $0.53 or 0.57% to $92.61.
Its premium over WTI widened to $7.55 per barrel, reflecting differences in their respective regional markets, crude quality and supply-demand conditions.
Murban shows relative resilience
Murban slipped just $0.29 or 0.32% to $91.10. Its smaller decline compared with WTI and Brent suggests comparatively stronger price support in this physical crude benchmark.
The continued weakness in international crude benchmarks could eventually benefit the global economy.
Fuel prices: Sustained lower crude prices could translate into lower gasoline and diesel prices.
Transportation: Lower diesel costs could reduce expenses for public transport, trucking and logistics.
Inflation: Cheaper petroleum imports could help moderate transportation and production costs.
Businesses: Airlines, shipping companies, manufacturers and other fuel-intensive industries could benefit from lower energy costs.
However, fuel pump prices are influenced more directly by international refined petroleum product prices, foreign exchange movements and local inventory and procurement costs.
The November 20 snapshot shows a market in which all three major crude benchmarks are trading lower. WTI is experiencing the strongest decline, while Murban is showing relative resilience.
The unchanged WTI and Brent quotations compared with November 18 suggest little change in their displayed reference prices across the two snapshots.
The critical question is whether this weakness represents a temporary market correction or the beginning of a more sustained decline driven by improving global oil supply and weaker demand expectations.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has projected that global crude oil prices could ease to an average of $77 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2027 as oil supplies "recover" and global inventories rebuild.
The agency, however, warned that continued disruptions to shipping routes could keep prices volatile.
In its November 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA expects Brent crude prices to remain around $100 per barrel during November and December this year, before falling below $90 per barrel in the second quarter of 2027 as production in the Middle East gradually recovers.
“As depleted global oil inventories build throughout next year, we forecast the Brent spot price will gradually fall to an average of $77/b in the fourth quarter of 2027,” the EIA said.
The agency added that global oil inventories, which declined by an average of 1.2 million barrels per day in the third quarter of 2026, are expected to build by 3.5 million barrels per day in the first half of next year.
It expects most Middle Eastern oil production, excluding Iran, to return to pre-conflict levels by the end of the second quarter of 2027. However, Iranian exports are expected to remain constrained through the forecast period.
The EIA cautioned that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and alternative routes would remain vulnerable to disruptions, adding that this could result in "more volatility in short-term price movements than our monthly forecast indicates".
US crude and refined petroleum inventory reports.
Developments in US-Iran relations and security in the Strait of Hormuz.
OPEC+ production policy and compliance.
Chinese oil demand and refinery purchasing activity.
Brent-WTI price spread and Middle Eastern physical crude prices.
Exchange rate and upcoming fuel-price adjustments in domestic markets.