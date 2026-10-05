Oil prices split as Brent tops $102, Murban hits $110 per barrel on Oct. 5, 2026

Brent crude surpasses $103 amid Middle East supply concerns
Oil prices showed mixed movements in early Tokyo trading on Monday, October 5, with Brent crude and Murban rising while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and natural gas edged lower, according to Trading Economics taken at 8:37 am Tokyo time.
Brent crude was quoted at $102.31 a barrel, up 6 cents, or 0.07%.
Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply
The divergent movements reflect continuing uncertainty over Middle East supply routes.
Brent, a seaborne benchmark, has carried a wider risk premium as disruptions and security threats around the Strait of Hormuz raise concerns over the cost and reliability of transporting Gulf crude to Asian buyers.
Recent market data put the Brent-WTI spread at more than $11 a barrel, with analysts attributing the gap partly to the greater exposure of internationally traded crude to maritime disruption.
Oil prices have also been supported by tanker shortages, higher insurance costs and longer voyages. VLCC freight rates have surged to extraordinary levels, increasing the delivered cost of crude and adding pressure on refiners.
This represents market prices at that specific time and may differ from later official settlements or real-time quotes. Some benchmark data may be delayed.