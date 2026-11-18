Middle East tensions limit deeper oil price declines amid supply surplus
Global oil prices were trading lower on Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2026), with declines led by Murban crude, which fell more than 4%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude also posted losses.
Natural gas prices slipped by 1%.
WTI crude futures fell $0.95, or 1.10%, to $85.06 a barrel.
Brent crude futures fell $0.53, or 0.57%, to $92.61 a barrel.
Murban crude (physical) fell $4.03, or 4.22%, to $91.39 a barrel.
Brent traded about $7.55 above WTI. Murban sat about $1.22 below Brent while Natural gas futures fell $0.032, or 1.00%, to $3.176.
Figures are as of 10:35am Singapore time, Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2026). Prices move throughout the trading day.
The figures point to a broad pullback across the energy commodities displayed, although the OilPrice.com snapshot alone does not establish whether the decline is driven by weaker demand expectations, increased supply, geopolitical developments or profit-taking.
The decline reflects a combination of improving supply expectations, higher US inventories and weaker demand forecasts.
However, escalating military tensions in the Middle East are preventing a deeper price correction.
There are a number of factors at play, according to latest energy industry reports.
US oil inventories increase
The latest American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed:
US crude inventories increased by 5.28 million barrels in the week ending November 13.
Gasoline inventories climbed by 5.12 million barrels.
Distillate inventories, including diesel, rose by 351,000 barrels.
Rising inventories generally indicate that supply is exceeding immediate consumption or that demand is weaker than expected. This has placed downward pressure on crude prices, Reuters reported.
Middle East oil supply is recovering
The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its November 13 Oil Market Report, reported a significant recovery in global production.
Global oil supply increased by 2.3 million barrels per day in October, reaching 105.4 million barrels per day.
Production has increased by 5.3 million barrels per day since August.
Gulf crude exports have recovered faster than initially anticipated.
Global oil inventories increased by 52 million barrels in October.
The IEA expects the global oil market to return to a supply surplus in the fourth quarter of 2026.
This is an important bearish signal: more available oil relative to consumption could keep prices under pressure.
US-Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz risks
Despite falling prices, geopolitical risks remain significant. Reuters reported on November 18 that:
Iran launched drone attacks against a US military radar installation in Bahrain.
The US retaliated with strikes against an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island.
An LPG tanker was struck by a projectile near Oman, forcing its crew to evacuate.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted.
Yemen's Houthi movement also claimed attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline infrastructure.
These developments threaten oil shipments through one of the world's most strategically important energy corridors.
The conflict is therefore providing a price-supporting risk premium, preventing oil from falling further despite rising inventories.
The IEA expects global oil demand to recover by approximately 2 million barrels per day in 2027. Nevertheless, projected supply growth is considerably stronger.
This suggests that the market could face a substantial surplus next year, assuming production recovery continues and geopolitical disruptions do not worsen.
WTI crude – $85.06
WTI is the primary US oil benchmark. Its 1.10% decline reflects concerns over growing US inventories and expectations of greater global supply.
Brent crude – $92.61
Brent is the international benchmark, particularly important for oil traded in Europe, Africa and Asia. Its relatively smaller 0.57% decline suggests that international supply risks continue to support prices.
Murban crude – $91.39
Murban is a UAE crude grade and an important benchmark for Middle Eastern oil supplied to Asian refiners.
Its 4.22% decline is particularly notable. However, Murban's physical price should not be directly compared with WTI and Brent futures without accounting for their different pricing arrangements, delivery periods and market structures.
Natural gas – $3.176
Natural gas futures also declined by 1%. This indicates weakness in the gas contract shown, but natural gas has its own supply-demand dynamics and should not automatically be interpreted as following the crude oil market.