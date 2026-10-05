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UAE Floating Hospital receives 12 new Gaza patients in Al Arish

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 brings Gaza patients to UAE Floating Hospital in Egypt

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Medical teams assessed patients and injured people as UAE continues humanitarian support under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
Medical teams assessed patients and injured people as UAE continues humanitarian support under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

Al Arish: The UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish has received 12 new patients and injured people from the Gaza Strip for medical care and treatment, continuing the UAE's humanitarian and medical efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

Specialised medical and nursing teams conducted the necessary assessments and examinations immediately upon their arrival and developed appropriate treatment plans for each case to ensure they receive the required medical care. The hospital has provided a total of 35,030 medical services.

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The UAE Floating Hospital continues to provide specialised healthcare services to patients and injured people arriving from the Gaza Strip, supported by qualified medical teams and advanced equipment to ensure they receive the necessary care and treatment.

These efforts underscore the UAE's ongoing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and addressing the healthcare needs of patients from the Gaza Strip.

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