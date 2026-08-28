Trump hardens stance, Qatar pushes talks, Hormuz remains pressure point: Friday updates
The US-Iran conflict is entering a particularly delicate phase: Washington says it is not negotiating with Tehran, Iran is demanding conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and Qatar is making a fresh diplomatic push in Tehran.
At the same time, the US military is keeping a tight grip over Iran-linked ships, keeping significant naval power in the region, sending a new carrier strike group as the prolonged conflict is reportedly putting pressure on US missile-defence stocks and keeping shipping and aviation risks elevated.
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For UAE residents, the immediate concerns remain security, flights, oil prices, shipping, banking restrictions and the possibility of another escalation.
Here are the key developments on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
The biggest diplomatic complication is the widening gap between indirect mediation and actual US-Iran negotiations.
US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington is not currently talking to Iran, while the White House said Tehran must engage in a meaningful way before negotiations can resume.
The administration is instead intensifying economic pressure through what it calls "", with sanctions aimed at choking Iran's access to money and international trade.
. Oman is talking to Iran. Pakistan is involved in mediation. But Washington says there are no US-Iran talks.
That means the current diplomatic process is still essentially indirect diplomacy.
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran.
His mission: to try to revive a diplomatic pathway and prevent the conflict from escalating further. Qatar is particularly important because Doha has previously played a role in mediating between Iran and the United States.
The latest effort comes as Oman and Iran work separately on a possible arrangement for commercial shipping through Hormuz.
Any breakthrough could quickly affect:
Strait of Hormuz shipping
oil and gas prices
Inflation
maritime insurance
aviation routes
investor confidence
regional security
The most significant potentially positive development is the emerging Iran-Oman shipping arrangement in the .
Iran says it has reached an initial understanding with Oman for a temporary shipping corridor through the strategy waterway, involving both Iranian and Omani territorial waters.
Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran is preparing conditions for reopening the waterway. Iran wants, (which the US already proposed a few days ago), compensation for losses and sanctions relief.
Oman and Iran are also discussing mine-clearing operations and procedures for safely moving commercial vessels.
But this is not a full reopening yet.
Shipping traffic through the strait has increased slightly. Kpler data showed 10 commodity vessels transited the strait Wednesday, compared with eight the previous day.
But the figure remains below the 10-day average of 15 vessels — and dramatically below pre-war traffic levels.
A tanker was also hit by an unidentified projectile, underscoring that the route remains dangerous.
For UAE businesses, the message is: Hormuz may be moving toward a controlled reopening — but it is nowhere near normal.
The diplomatic track is being accompanied by continued US military preparations. The USS George Washington has arrived in the Arabian Sea as part of a deployment that will replace the long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln. The Lincoln has been at sea for an exceptionally long period, with its deployment becoming a subject of concern among US lawmakers.
The development sends two messages simultaneously:
Diplomacy is possible. But Washington is preparing for the possibility that diplomacy fails.
For the Gulf, that means the risk of escalation remains real even while mediators are shuttling between capitals.
Flights through the UAE are continuing, but airlines remain cautious and schedules can change rapidly.
Regional carriers are gradually restoring services, while some international airlines continue to operate reduced networks or suspend selected destinations because of airspace and security concerns.
Dubai International Airport's traffic has already been badly affected by the conflict. DXB handled 31.5 million passengers in the first half of 2026, a 31.3% decline year-on-year, with the war and resulting airspace disruption hitting traffic particularly hard.
Dubai Airports expects a stronger second half as airline capacity returns.
Before leaving home:
check the airline's own app or website;
confirm your flight status;
allow additional airport time;
check connecting-flight arrangements;
avoid relying solely on social-media posts about cancellations.
The situation can change faster than published timetables.