US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know tonight, August 27

Qatar pushes Iran talks as a tanker is hit in Hormuz, some UAE flights face disruption
Regional diplomacy intensified on Thursday as Qatar's Prime Minister held talks in Tehran aimed at easing tensions and finding a way forward on the Strait of Hormuz, even as another tanker was struck in the strategic waterway.
For UAE residents, the situation around Hormuz remains a key concern, alongside airline schedules, oil prices and Washington's increasing economic pressure on Tehran.
Most flights from the UAE are operating, although cancellations and delays continue on some services.
Here are the key developments to follow this afternoon and evening.
Qatar PM holds Hormuz talks in Tehran
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Thursday as regional countries stepped up efforts to find a diplomatic way out of the conflict.
The talks focused on de-escalation and the Strait of Hormuz, including proposals being discussed between Iran and Oman over the strategic waterway.
Qatar said Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of neighbouring countries, ensuring freedom of navigation and pursuing dialogue.
Doha wants conditions in the strait restored to their state before the war began on February 28.
The talks follow a week of intensive diplomacy involving Oman and Pakistan. Iran and Oman have discussed a temporary shipping corridor and mine-clearing operations, although a final agreement has not been reached.
Pakistan says diplomatic push continues
Pakistan also said on Thursday that it remains engaged in efforts to resolve the crisis and revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's recent visit to Tehran focused on regional de-escalation, breaking the military stalemate and finding a negotiated settlement.
Pakistan is seeking to revive a June memorandum of understanding that included the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has also held discussions with counterparts from Turkiye, Egypt and other regional countries as Islamabad continues its mediation effort.
A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz early Thursday, causing a fire on board, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.
The fire was later extinguished, and all crew members were reported safe and accounted for. No environmental impact was reported.
Authorities are investigating the incident, and there has been no confirmed attribution for the attack.
UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.
Iran has dismissed Washington's latest economic measures as the US intensifies its campaign to isolate Tehran.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described US policy as “pure parody”, criticising Washington's efforts to build an international coalition supporting sanctions against Iran.
Baghaei singled out Bahrain, saying it had virtually no meaningful economic exchange with Iran.
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, meanwhile, welcomed China's rejection of US sanctions and thanked Beijing for opposing what Washington has called its “economic D-Day” campaign.
The Trump administration has threatened wider secondary sanctions against countries, banks and businesses that continue dealing with Iran as Washington seeks to cut Tehran's remaining economic lifelines.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt is expected to deploy to the Middle East in the coming weeks as Washington maintains its military presence in the region, CNN reported.
The aircraft carrier, with about 5,000 personnel, is expected to deploy for at least 7 months, with its crew preparing for an 8-month mission.
The deployment comes as the US Navy deals with the strain of the USS Abraham Lincoln's prolonged deployment in the region.
The Lincoln has spent more than 250 days at sea during its mission, including an unusually long period without a port visit.
Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday following a volatile trading session as markets weighed diplomatic developments and the outlook for supplies.
Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $87.84 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 13 cents, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at $82.23 a barrel.
Markets remain sensitive to developments around the Strait of Hormuz because of its importance to global energy shipments.
Flight operations across the UAE have largely normalised, although passengers are still being advised to check their individual flight status before travelling to the airport.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia are operating most services, but some flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and other destinations remain cancelled or delayed.
Air France has resumed services to Dubai, another sign that international capacity is gradually returning, although several global airlines continue to suspend some routes to the Middle East.
Passengers should check directly with their airline before leaving home and allow extra time at the airport, particularly as Dubai enters a busy period for travellers returning from summer holidays.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
For UAE residents and travellers, the Strait of Hormuz remains the biggest regional development to monitor. Qatar's intervention adds to diplomatic efforts by Oman and Pakistan, but negotiations have yet to produce a final agreement to restore normal shipping through the waterway.
Another tanker attack on Thursday also highlights the continuing risks to commercial shipping while negotiations are under way.
Travellers should continue to monitor airline schedules, as services can change at short notice, while further developments involving Hormuz could affect regional shipping and global energy prices.
Washington's expanding economic pressure on Tehran and the planned deployment of another US aircraft carrier will also be closely watched for signs of whether the conflict is moving towards diplomacy or another period of escalation.