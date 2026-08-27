Most UAE flights are operating, but cancellations and delays continue on some routes
Dubai: Flight operations across the UAE have largely normalised, but passengers flying today should still check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, as delays and cancellations continue on some services.
Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai are operating most services, while several flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and other destinations have been disrupted.
The return of Air France services to Dubai and Riyadh also signals a gradual restoration of international capacity, although several global carriers continue to keep some Middle East routes suspended.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Another tense day is unfolding in the Middle East after a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz near Khasab, Oman.
The strike caused a fire, which was extinguished, while all crew members were reported safe. Authorities are investigating and there has been no confirmed attribution for the attack.
The incident comes as Qatar’s Prime Minister heads to Tehran for talks aimed at easing regional tensions and reviving diplomacy between Iran and the United States.
Iran and Oman are also continuing work on an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz, although no final deal has been reached.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Several Emirates services are operating, although some flights remain affected.
On the Dubai-Bahrain route:
EK835 — cancelled
EK837 — cancelled
EK839 — scheduled
EK833 — cancelled
On Dubai-Kuwait:
EK857 — scheduled
Other Emirates services affected include EK109 from Dubai to Malta, which is delayed, and EK261 from Dubai to São Paulo, which is also delayed.
Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through Emirates’ official channels before travelling.
Etihad’s services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain are mostly operating normally, although some individual flights have been affected.
EY647 has arrived, while EY641 and EY645 are scheduled to operate.
On the Abu Dhabi-Kuwait route, EY653 is delayed.
Etihad flight EY061 from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to London Heathrow on August 26 was also delayed for operational reasons. The return EY062 from London to Abu Dhabi was subsequently delayed.
Flight EY363 from Calicut to Abu Dhabi was delayed because of a technical issue.
Passengers should check their individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.
Several flydubai services are delayed, with one listed cancellation.
FZ1569 — Dubai to Male — delayed
FZ841 — Dubai to Riyadh — delayed
FZ8506 — Dubai to Kuwait — cancelled
FZ539 — Dubai to Kathmandu — delayed
FZ1595 — Dubai to Kathmandu — delayed
FZ1113 — Dubai to Damascus — delayed
FZ221 — Dubai to Najaf — delayed
flydubai advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Air Arabia has also reported cancellations on several regional services.
G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait — cancelled
G9124 — Sharjah to Kuwait — cancelled
G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain — cancelled
3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — cancelled
Other flights from Dubai International Airport are also facing disruption.
Turkish Airlines flight TK763 from Dubai to Istanbul is delayed, while PA411 from Dubai to Lahore and IndiGo flight 6E1476 from Dubai to Kochi are delayed.
SpiceJet flight SG5117 from Dubai to Kochi is cancelled.
Air France has resumed flights to Dubai after months of disruption and repeated cancellations amid regional tensions.
The French national carrier said flights to Dubai and Riyadh would resume on August 26, while flights to Beirut remain suspended until September 1.
Air France said it is monitoring the situation in the Near and Middle East in real time.
“The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation locally, which is rapidly evolving,” the airline said.
According to Air France’s flight-status information, flight AF0655 from Dubai to Paris is scheduled to depart Dubai at 12.40am on August 27.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said Air France had already returned to the Dubai market.
“Air France have already started back, which is good, and their loads are extremely strong,” Griffiths said.
Several international carriers continue to adjust their Middle East schedules, reflecting the continuing security situation and restrictions that can affect regional airspace.
The latest schedules provided indicate:
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until mid-January 2027.
British Airways: Services to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services suspended until October 24.
KLM: Services to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam suspended until September 6.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai services suspended until October 2.
Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai services suspended until September 13.
Turkish Airlines: Services to Abu Dhabi and Dubai have resumed, while flights to Iran remain suspended.
These dates are subject to further changes depending on the regional security situation.
The continuing regional security situation is prompting airlines to review schedules and operations.
The situation around the Strait of Hormuz is another factor for carriers operating across the Gulf, with restrictions on shipping adding to wider regional uncertainty.
Airlines can therefore make operational changes at short notice depending on developments. A flight shown as scheduled can still be delayed or cancelled.
For passengers, checking the specific flight number is therefore more important than relying only on the overall route schedule.
Dubai is also entering a busier period as residents and visitors return from their summer holidays.
Authorities are increasing operational readiness across airport platforms and checkpoints to manage the expected increase in passenger traffic.
Travellers should factor in additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration, particularly during busy departure periods.
UAE passengers flying today should:
Check their specific flight status before leaving home, even if the service was previously confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by the airline.
Allow four hours when flying from Dubai with flydubai, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, security, check-in and immigration.
Keep contact details updated with the airline to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow official airline and airport channels for the latest information.
For UAE residents and travellers, the key developments to monitor are activity around the Strait of Hormuz, US-Iran diplomatic developments, further sanctions, oil prices and airline schedules.
Any escalation around the strategic waterway could have wider implications for regional shipping and energy markets, while airlines may continue reviewing their operations.
For passengers, the most important step remains simple: check your airline and airport status before setting out. A flight scheduled now can still be delayed or cancelled as conditions develop.