Indonesia flight disruptions add to delays and cancellations affecting UAE travellers
Dubai: UAE travellers face another day of mixed flight operations, with multiple delays recorded at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Dubai International Airport, while cancellations continue on some regional routes.
Emirates has reported delays and cancellations linked to the temporary closure of Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport because of volcanic ash, while Air Arabia and flydubai have cancelled some Bahrain and Kuwait services.
Travellers are being urged to check their individual flight status before heading to the airport.
This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated after Tehran announced plans to establish an “exclusion zone” outside the Strait of Hormuz, days after fighting resumed following weeks of relative calm.
Iranian officials said the proposed zone would target vessels attempting to transit the strategic waterway. The US rejected Tehran’s claim that an American vessel had tried to enter a restricted area as “a total lie”.
The latest developments follow US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for ballistic missile attacks on US Navy warships. Iran has vowed that its response will be “faster, heavier and more painful”, as both sides continue to trade blows.
Separately, the Israeli army on Monday ordered residents of an area in Deir Zahrani in southern Lebanon to leave ahead of strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah, after an explosive drone was launched towards its forces.
Etihad Airways: Services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally, with no major cancellations reported. EY647 has arrived from Bahrain, while EY641 and EY645 are scheduled to operate. EY653 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait is also scheduled.
Etihad Jakarta flights: EY472 from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta was delayed after Jakarta airport was temporarily closed because of volcanic ash from the Krakatau eruption. The return EY473 from Jakarta to Abu Dhabi on September 7 is also delayed.
Etihad: Several other flights from Zayed International Airport are delayed, including services to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Islamabad, Delhi, Peshawar, Bangkok, Nairobi and Kathmandu.
Emirates: EK837 from Dubai to Bahrain has departed and EK839 is scheduled. EK857 from Dubai to Kuwait is also scheduled.
Emirates — Jakarta: Several Dubai-Jakarta flights have been cancelled because of the temporary closure of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport due to volcanic ash. The cancellations include EK356, EK357, EK358 and EK359 services on September 6 and 7.
Air Arabia: G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait and G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain are cancelled. From Abu Dhabi, 3L020 to Kuwait is cancelled, while 3L015 to Bahrain has an updated flight time and 3L017 is yet to depart. Other Air Arabia Abu Dhabi-operated services are also showing delays.
flydubai: FZ029 from Dubai to Bahrain is cancelled, while FZ023 and FZ021 to Bahrain and FZ063 to Kuwait are scheduled. flydubai is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Dubai International Airport: Several early-morning flights have recorded minor delays, including Emirates services to Hanoi, Seoul, Taipei and Shanghai, as well as Airblue’s Dubai-Islamabad service and several SpiceJet flights to Mumbai, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode and Kochi.
Passengers should check with their airline before travelling to the airport, even if their flight was previously confirmed.
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Travellers flying to Indonesia should expect possible delays.
Volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau has disrupted operations at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
Operations have also been affected at Lampung’s Radin Inten II airport.
The closure at Jakarta airport affected 209 flights and 22,798 passengers.
International cancellations and delays have also been reported.
UK: The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warning for major regional hubs including the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar. However, it continues to warn that the situation is unpredictable, with possible flight delays and sudden airspace changes.
US: The US has placed the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman at Level 3 — “Reconsider Travel” — citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and significant commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families were ordered to leave the UAE.
Australia: Australia's travel advice for the UAE has been downgraded from Level 4, “Do Not Travel”, to Level 3, “Reconsider Your Need to Travel”.
Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. It also advises travellers to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case they need to shelter in place if commercial flights are suspended.
International airlines are gradually restoring services to the UAE, but schedules remain mixed, with some carriers operating normally, others running reduced services and several maintaining suspensions.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible as the airline monitors regional airspace.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, with services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil also resumed. Delays remain possible. The airline says its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, about 85 per cent of its pre-war network.
Air India and Air India Express: Both have restored their full GCC networks. Together, they operate around 780 weekly flights between India and the region, although regional airspace closures could still affect services.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating as the airline continues to monitor the regional situation and regulatory guidance.
flynas: Daily services to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain are operating, alongside flights to destinations including Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including flights to Dubai, are operating, although intermittent closures of Kuwait International Airport and its airspace could still cause disruption.
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services remain suspended. Dubai flights are scheduled to resume on October 25 at reduced frequency.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights have been cancelled through November 30. Affected passengers will be offered options to rebook, reroute or obtain refunds.
Singapore Airlines: Singapore-Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai services remain suspended until October 2.
AirBaltic: Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
Korean Air: Incheon-Dubai services remain suspended until further notice.
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah services remain suspended.
Virgin Atlantic: London-Dubai services remain suspended for the foreseeable future.
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services remain suspended through October 24 for operational reasons. Eurowings plans to resume Dubai flights from November 1.
Air Canada: Dubai services remain suspended until mid-January 2027.
Check your individual flight status before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Follow your airline’s official website, app and social channels for the latest operational updates.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying from Dubai with flydubai, allow at least four hours before departure.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with your airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Passengers affected by Emirates’ Jakarta cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking, or Emirates directly if they booked with the airline.
Do not travel to the airport solely on the basis of a previous confirmation; check the latest status shortly before leaving.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.