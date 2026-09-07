Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.

flydubai: FZ029 from Dubai to Bahrain is cancelled, while FZ023 and FZ021 to Bahrain and FZ063 to Kuwait are scheduled. flydubai is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.

Air Arabia: G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait and G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain are cancelled. From Abu Dhabi, 3L020 to Kuwait is cancelled, while 3L015 to Bahrain has an updated flight time and 3L017 is yet to depart. Other Air Arabia Abu Dhabi-operated services are also showing delays.

Etihad Airways: Services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain and Kuwait are mostly operating normally, with no major cancellations reported. EY647 has arrived from Bahrain, while EY641 and EY645 are scheduled to operate. EY653 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait is also scheduled.

The latest developments follow US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for ballistic missile attacks on US Navy warships. Iran has vowed that its response will be “faster, heavier and more painful”, as both sides continue to trade blows.

Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, with services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil also resumed. Delays remain possible. The airline says its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, about 85 per cent of its pre-war network.

Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. It also advises travellers to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case they need to shelter in place if commercial flights are suspended.

US: The US has placed the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman at Level 3 — “Reconsider Travel” — citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and significant commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families were ordered to leave the UAE.

UK: The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warning for major regional hubs including the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar. However, it continues to warn that the situation is unpredictable, with possible flight delays and sudden airspace changes.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.