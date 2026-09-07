The Israeli army demanded early Monday that residents of Deir Zahrani in southern Lebanon leave a specific zone ahead of strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The army said that an explosive drone had been launched toward its forces and "Hezbollah's terrorist activity compels the IDF to act forcefully against it", without specifying whether any of its soldiers were wounded.

It warned in a message in Arabic that it was targeting a "Hezbollah terrorist facility" and said those who remained in the area were at risk.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar television channel later reported Israeli airstrikes on Deir Zahrani.