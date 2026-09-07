Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei. The former IRGC commander has previously threatened to capture "at least 1,000 Americans as prisoners”. Rezaei, 71, announced that Iran is expanding its maritime restrictions beyond the Strait of Hormuz. Rezaei is seen here attending a farewell ceremony for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during Israeli and US airstrikes on Iran. new Gulf ‘restricted zone’ as oil exports crumble — yet Tehran says it’s ‘beating’ US blockade Reuters