IRGC targets 3 oil tankers, 3 US-linked vessels on 'unauthorised' Hormuz routes

Crude oil exports from the Middle East in August were 39 per cent below the January-February baseline of 18.5 million barrels per day (bpd), according to TankerTrackers.

In a post on X, the tanker tracking service said exports hit their lowest point in May, when they were down 67 per cent from the baseline.

The current shortfall stands at around 7.2 million bpd, an improvement from the 12.4 million bpd deficit recorded previously.