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IRGC targets 3 oil tankers, 3 US-linked vessels on 'unauthorised' Hormuz routes

The latest round of clashes comes amid a six-month deadlock in the US-Iran war

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
IsraelIranamericasUS-Israel-Iran war
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CENTCOM said the M/T Kylo had 'joined Iran’s navy at the bottom of the sea'.
CENTCOM said the M/T Kylo had 'joined Iran’s navy at the bottom of the sea'.
x / CENTCOM
The United States said it destroyed three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday in response to attempted missile attacks on naval vessels, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards saying they targeted US-linked ships in response. The latest round of clashes, which began with US raids last week, comes amid a deadlock in the six-month war. Iran has maintained its stranglehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz as Washington continues pressing its counter-blockade of Iranian ports. In addition to the renewed military action, Washington is also seeking to choke Iran's economy, announcing sanctions on entities with financial links to the Islamic republic in a bid to force it into submission. Follow all the latest developments here:

Highlights

Middle East crude oil exports plunge 39% of pre-war levels

Crude oil exports from the Middle East in August were 39 per cent below the January-February baseline of 18.5 million barrels per day (bpd), according to TankerTrackers.

In a post on X, the tanker tracking service said exports hit their lowest point in May, when they were down 67 per cent from the baseline.

The current shortfall stands at around 7.2 million bpd, an improvement from the 12.4 million bpd deficit recorded previously.

Israel army says striking southern Lebanon, urges evacuation

The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched two drones towards IDF soldiers operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said its troops opened fire and shot down one of the drones. No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers, it said.

The military added that it was carrying out strikes in southern Lebanon in response to the incident.

Iran Guards say attacked US naval drone: state media

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that they had attacked a US naval drone that was trying to enter the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Tehran and Washington traded strikes.

"The heroic Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked an American military unmanned surface vessel (remotely operated vessel) that was attempting to enter the protected area of the Strait of Hormuz," the Guards said in a statement carried by Iranian state television IRIB.

Trump plots ‘much bigger’ Middle East plan. What is it?

US President Donald Trump is working on what he has privately described as “something much bigger” for the Middle East after the Iran war — an ambitious strategy that could reshape Washington’s approach to the region by building a new alignment against Tehran and deepening ties between Israel and its neighbours.

The plan, according to Axios, is still being drafted and has been discussed by Trump in two meetings with senior advisers in recent weeks.

Read more here.

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US CENTCOM says Iranian oil tanker sinks in Gulf of Oman

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the M/T Kylo sank in the Gulf of Oman, crediting American service members for what it described as a precision operation.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the tanker had “joined Iran’s navy at the bottom of the sea”.

CENTCOM also shared video footage showing a tanker engulfed in flames before sinking.

11 killed in fuel tanker explosion in Iran: State media

At least 11 people were killed and seven others wounded as a fuel tanker exploded in a traffic accident in western Iran on Saturday, state-run IRIB news agency reported.

The incident occurred on an intercity road between Sanandaj County in Kurdestan province and Hamedan County in Hamedan province, the IRIB cited Babak Hodaei, head of the emergency medical services of Kurdestan University of Medical Sciences, as saying.

The incident caused several nearby vehicles to catch fire, Hodaei said, adding that rescue teams have transferred the wounded to a hospital in Sanandaj, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rescue operations are continuing at the scene, he said.

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