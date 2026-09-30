US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 30, 2026)

Hormuz remains the key flashpoint as Gulf oil continues moving, diplomacy stays alive
As US-Iran conflict enters its 215th Day, the two rivals remain locked between military pressure and diplomacy.
The latest data show that the Strait of Hormuz is carrying substantially more oil than feared, helped by US-backed tanker movements and alternative export routes.
For UAE residents, the main issues today are Hormuz shipping, oil and fuel prices, regional security, and flight disruptions.
Gulf oil producers are managing to move substantial volumes through the Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian pressure.
Oil and petroleum-product flows averaged 13.1 million barrels per day last week, according to Kpler data — nearly 80% of the 17.1 million bpd that crossed the strait before the war.
US Navy-backed tanker movements, vessels travelling with their AIS tracking systems switched off and ship-to-ship transfers have helped keep exports moving.
Why it matters: Hormuz is immediately relevant to the UAE because the country sits alongside the waterway and is a major oil and shipping hub.
A sustained disruption would affect energy prices, freight, insurance and potentially consumer prices.
Brent crude was around $105 a barrel at the start of the week, and slightly lower at $103 as of 1.35pm Tokyo on Wednesday (Sept. 30), leaving it nearly 50% above the roughly $72 level recorded before the war began on February 28.
UAE monthly fuel prices experienced a sharp and steady increase from March to September 2026, driven heavily by surging global crude oil benchmarks and regional conflicts.
Super 98 has been up +46.72%, from Dh2.59 in March to Dh3.80 per litre in September.
Diesel climbed even higher, by 58.09% from Dh2.72 to Dh4.30 per litre over the same period.
Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline is providing an important alternative to Hormuz after being hit by drone attacks.
Yanbu tanker loadings have resumed after the pipeline restarted, although throughput remains below both its pre-attack level and full capacity.
That matters globally because every barrel that can reach world markets without passing through Hormuz reduces pressure on the strait.
The latest Hormuz data offer some relief, but the current system depends heavily on military protection, alternative routes and emergency logistics.
JPMorgan estimates global crude and refined-product inventories have fallen by about 555 million barrels since the conflict began.
The bank has warned that prolonged disruption could eventually push inventories towards a stress threshold, forcing prices higher. In other words: Hormuz has not stopped functioning, but normality has not returned.
The diplomatic track remains open despite major differences.
Iran has been pushing a proposal involving a pause in fighting, the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports and measures aimed at reopening Hormuz.
Iranian officials say Tehran is awaiting a US response, while Trump has indicated that negotiations could continue.
Trump has rejected claims that Washington offered Tehran sanctions relief or the release of frozen Iranian funds, saying: “I offered them NOTHING.”
Regional aviation remains fluid.
Continuing delays, cancellations and route changes affecting some Emirates, flydubai and other services, while airlines continue advising passengers to check flight status before travelling to the airport. Air
Canada has also extended its Dubai-service suspension until the end of March 2027, citing the Middle East situation.
Travel advice: Don't assume that because an airport is operating normally, every individual flight will operate normally. Check directly with your airline before leaving home.
The central question remains whether the current US-backed maritime workaround can continue while Washington and Tehran negotiate.
The system is holding — but it is holding because multiple workarounds are being used simultaneously.
For UAE residents: any credible breakthrough could rapidly affect oil prices, shipping costs, insurance premiums and airline operations. Conversely, renewed attacks around Hormuz could reverse recent improvements.
Hormuz: Any new tanker attack or major restriction could trigger another oil-price spike.
Diplomacy: Watch for a US response to Iran's latest Hormuz proposal.
Oil: Brent around $105 keeps pressure on the October UAE fuel-price review.
Flights: Check your airline directly before travelling.
Shipping: Continued US-backed tanker movements would indicate that Gulf exports are maintaining their recovery.
The immediate picture for the UAE is not a shutdown of Hormuz, but an increasingly militarised and expensive shipping system that remains vulnerable to a single major escalation.