Lufthansa, SWISS, Wizz Air and Singapore Airlines plan Dubai returns before 2027
The announcement comes as many international airlines prepare to restart services in the final months of 2026 while others continue to delay their return to the UAE.
Air Canada said in its latest travel update on September 24 that flights to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB) would remain cancelled until the end of March 2027 because of the situation in the Middle East.
The Canadian national carrier originally suspended flights to and from Dubai on March 2, following the US-Iran war outbreak.
The airline subsequently extended the suspension several times. Its September 24 update now states that Dubai flights will remain cancelled until the end of March 2027.
The Canadian carrier's decision comes as airlines take different approaches to restarting UAE operations. Air Astana, Philippine Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Wizz Air, Singapore Airlines, Eurowings, British Airways, Austrian Airlines and Air France have announced return dates for Dubai or Abu Dhabi services between October and December 2026,
At the same time, Cathay Pacific, United Airlines, Luxair, Finnair and Virgin Atlantic are among carriers whose Dubai return plans extend into 2027.
The staggered restart highlights how international airlines are continuing to assess the operating environment in the region, with aviation insurance among the issues affecting some carriers' decisions.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths has previously said some foreign airlines were experiencing difficulty securing insurance for operations in the region.
Despite the continued suspensions, several international carriers have set out plans to resume UAE services before the end of this year.
Air Astana: Almaty and Astana flights to Dubai from October 1–2.
Philippine Airlines: Non-stop Manila-Dubai flights from October 2.
Lufthansa: Dubai-Frankfurt and Dubai-Munich services from October 25.
SWISS: Dubai-Zurich flights from October 27.
Wizz Air: Dubai services from October 24–25, with Abu Dhabi services expected around late October.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494/SQ495 Dubai services scheduled to resume on October 24.
Eurowings: Dubai services from Berlin and Stuttgart from November 1, followed by Cologne/Bonn from November 3.
British Airways: Dubai services from November 3. Its Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027–28.
Austrian Airlines: Dubai-Vienna services from December 12.
Air France: Dubai services are scheduled to resume on October 13.
Air France has said that the resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the local security situation, which it described as rapidly evolving.
Air Canada is not the only international carrier with its Dubai return extending into next year.
Based on the latest schedules supplied:
Cathay Pacific: Return planned for January 2027.
Luxair: Dubai service relaunch pushed back to February 6, 2027, at the earliest.
United Airlines: Planned return in March 2027 with its Newark-Dubai service.
Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai service cancelled for the entire 2026/27 winter season, through March 27, 2027.
Virgin Atlantic: Direct London Heathrow-Dubai service expected to return for the winter 2027 season, with the airline continuing to operate year-round flights via codeshare partners in the interim.
For now, passengers booked on affected services should check directly with their airline, as announced restart dates remain subject to operational and security assessments.