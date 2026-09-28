Weekend cancellations spill into Monday as UAE airlines report more delays, route changes
Emirates and Etihad continue to operate most services, but several flights are running late, while flydubai and Air Arabia have cancelled services on some regional routes.
Travellers are being advised to check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, as schedules remain subject to change amid renewed regional tensions. Recent reporting also shows airlines gradually restoring UAE services while keeping some routes suspended into October and beyond
The disruption comes as Iran says it is prepared for a renewed conflict while leaving the door open to diplomacy, and US President Donald Trump says he expects further talks with Tehran this week.
Washington has rejected an Iranian seven-day roadmap linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, jet fuel prices are adding another pressure point for airlines and travellers. The global average jet fuel price rose 7.4 per cent last week from the previous week to $194.90 a barrel, according to IATA.
Iran has said it is ready for renewed war but remains open to diplomacy, while US President Donald Trump has said he expects more talks with Tehran this week.
Washington has rejected an Iranian seven-day roadmap linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran presented the plan at the UN General Assembly last week, proposing a halt in hostilities alongside reopening the key shipping route.
The uncertainty is also affecting energy markets. Middle East crude exports rose to 12.8 million barrels per day in September, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler, while oil prices and bond yields rose on Monday after Trump's rejection of the Iranian proposal.
Jet fuel prices are also moving higher, adding to pressure on airline operating costs. IATA's latest data shows the global average jet fuel price rose 7.4 per cent last week to $194.90 a barrel.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
DXB saw minor delays on Monday morning, with several services affected.
flydubai FZ815 — Dubai to Abha: cancelled
Emirates EK161 — Dubai to Dublin: delayed
flynas XY216 — Dubai to Riyadh: delayed
SpiceJet SG9023 — Dubai to Mumbai: delayed
SpiceJet SG5106 — Dubai to New Delhi: delayed
SpiceJet SG5023 — Dubai to Mumbai: delayed
The weekend also saw cancellations and delays across DXB. On Sunday, cancellations included flydubai, Emirates and Air India Express services, while a number of flights operated behind schedule.
Some flights departing Abu Dhabi also faced delays on Monday morning.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Emirates
Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating as usual.
Some early morning services faced delays.
Passengers should check Emirates' latest flight information before travelling.
Etihad Airways
Bahrain services are operating as scheduled.
EY653 to Kuwait departed late.
EY551 to Riyadh was also delayed.
Other services were scheduled to operate normally.
flydubai
FZ815 to Abha has been cancelled.
Passengers departing Dubai are advised to allow at least four hours before departure.
Online check-in should be completed where available, and passengers should check their flight status before travelling.
Air Arabia
G9068 and G9124 — Sharjah to Kuwait: cancelled.
G9121 — Sharjah to Kuwait: operational but not yet departed.
G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain: cancelled.
G9101 — Sharjah to Bahrain: arrived.
G9103 and G9105 — Sharjah to Bahrain: scheduled.
3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait: cancelled.
Iranian airlines are also facing wider regional restrictions following US sanctions targeting companies dealing with Iranian carriers. The UAE has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice.
Important travel update: These dates are scheduled suspension or resumption dates and remain subject to operational and security conditions. Travellers should check directly with their airline and the relevant airport before leaving for the airport.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
UK: The UK has eased its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn about the possibility of flight cancellations and disruption linked to the regional security situation.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel. The US Mission to the UAE has warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and rapid changes in the regional security situation.
Australia: Australia advises travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE because of the unpredictable regional security situation and potential disruption.
Canada: Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Travel advice is not uniform between governments and can change quickly. Travellers should check the latest advisory issued by their own government before departure.
Air France: Dubai services suspended through October 13.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
KLM: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
Air Canada: Dubai flights cancelled until mid-January 2027.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed, while Tehran flights remain suspended.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai services scheduled to resume October 2.
Wizz Air: Dubai services from October 25 and Abu Dhabi services from October 27.
Lufthansa: Dubai-Frankfurt and Dubai-Munich services scheduled to resume October 25.
SWISS: Dubai-Zurich services scheduled to resume October 27.
Eurowings: Dubai services scheduled to resume November 1.
British Airways: Dubai services scheduled to resume November 4.
Several major international carriers have continued to extend suspensions even as others gradually restore UAE services, reflecting the uneven recovery of regional aviation.
All scheduled return dates remain subject to operational and security conditions.
Check your flight before leaving home, even if you have already received a confirmed booking.
Allow at least three hours before departure, or longer if your airline advises it.
flydubai passengers should allow four hours when departing Dubai, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with your airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Check the airline's official website or app and airport channels immediately before travelling.
The key point for Monday travellers is that UAE airports remain operational, but the schedule is not entirely predictable.
The pattern over the weekend — followed by further delays on Monday morning — means passengers should treat their individual flight status as the most important information before setting out for the airport.