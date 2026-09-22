US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today, Sept. 22, 2026

Flights and shipping continue, but UAE travellers urged to stay alert and flexible
UAE aviation remains open, though the US-Iran conflict remains volatile amid renewed Iranian warnings, a reported strike on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and uneven airline operations across the UAE.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports are operating, and major UAE carriers continue to run many services, but delays, route suspensions and cancellations remain possible at short notice.
Shipping through Hormuz, however, has not returned to normal: commercial vessels are still passing through in limited numbers amid competing US and Iranian restrictions and narratives about the exact number of vessels passing through.
Residents should rely on airline, airport and UAE government alerts rather than unverified social-media posts.
UAE aviation remains open, though schedules are being adjusted in response to regional security conditions and airspace restrictions.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi showed on their websites, although some departures and arrivals were delayed.
Emirates continued operating scheduled services to Bahrain and Kuwait.
Etihad Airways largely maintained services to Bahrain, Kuwait, Riyadh, Al Qassim and Medina, though its Abu Dhabi-Dammam and Abu Dhabi-Jeddah services were delayed.
flydubai recorded some cancellations, including Dubai-Bahrain and Dubai-Yanbu services. The airline advised Dubai passengers to arrive at least four hours before departure, check in online where possible and monitor flight status.
Air Arabia cancelled several Gulf services, including selected Sharjah-Kuwait and Sharjah-Bahrain flights, as well as an Abu Dhabi-Kuwait service.
Flights to Iran remain suspended by UAE carriers. Turkish Airlines has also suspended Iran services until at least March 2027, according to reporting citing an airline representative.
What to do: Check the airline app or website before leaving for the airport, allow extra time, keep travel documents and medicine in hand luggage, and avoid relying on old boarding times shared on social media.
The Strait of Hormuz remains the conflict’s most sensitive flashpoint. , but flows remain well below normal and risks to crews, cargo and marine insurance remain elevated.
A tanker was struck by an “unknown projectile” while entering the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. Two crew members suffered minor injuries, and the vessel continued under its own power to its next port.
Ship-to-ship oil transfers: Middle East producers continue exporting , even as visible traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dwindled sharply, Reuters reported. This suggests that “visible” ship-tracking data does not capture all traffic.
The reported incident follows weeks of threats, suspected mine incidents and shipping restrictions that have sharply reduced commercial traffic through the waterway.
US Central Command said it had redirected 109 commercial vessels as of Sept. 20 as part of enforcement of Washington’s naval blockade against Iran. The restrictions apply to ships traveling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to the US Central Command.
A Qatar-to-Pakistan liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment reportedly transited Hormuz over the weekend after Pakistan obtained an arrangement with Iran. The reported passage shows that limited, negotiated transit remains possible, but it does not indicate a general reopening of the strait.
Why it matters for UAE residents: Hormuz disruption can affect energy exports, shipping schedules, insurance costs and eventually the price of fuel, food and imported goods. It does not automatically mean daily shortages or disruption inside the UAE.
Iranian officials and the IRGC have issued stronger public warnings as diplomacy remains stalled.
An IRGC spokesman said Iran would “change the geography of the war” if the United States escalated, signaling that Tehran could alter its targets, tactics or weapons.
Iran has said the Strait of Hormuz will not return to normal operations until Washington meets Tehran’s conditions, including commitments related to the U.S. naval blockade.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would not return to the previous negotiating framework or reopen Hormuz unless its conditions were met.
Iran’s military command has also warned regional governments that support for US military operations could make them parties to the conflict, according to Iranian media.
These are statements of position and deterrence, and do not by themselves confirm an imminent attack or a change in UAE security guidance.
UAE airports are functioning normally, with no reported disruptions to everyday services, though the regional situation can change rapidly.
Follow official UAE government channels, UAE airlines, airport websites and your employer or school for operational notices.
Reconfirm flights before traveling to DXB, DWC, Zayed International, Sharjah or Ras Al Khaimah airports.
Build flexibility into travel plans, particularly for Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Yemen and Iran-related routes.
Keep a charged phone, power bank, travel insurance details, passport copies and essential medication available for travel.
Do not share or act on claims about airspace closures, missile alerts or flight cancellations unless they are confirmed by airlines, airports or official authorities.
US authorities have warned citizens to reconsider travel to and through the Middle East because of the risk of sudden flight cancellations and airspace restrictions. That warning is not a UAE government order, but it reflects the fluid regional operating environment.
Any announced US-Iran talks during the UN General Assembly.
A verified Iranian decision to reopen or further restrict Hormuz transit.
Additional tanker incidents, mine warnings or attacks on port and energy infrastructure.
Airline notices affecting UAE-Gulf routes and Iran-related services.
Official updates from UAE authorities on public safety, travel and aviation operations.
Oil prices fell sharply Monday on hopes for US-Iran diplomacy and signs that Saudi exports were recovering; the risk premium remains high because commercial shipping through Hormuz is still constrained.
Saudi Arabia has sought to restore flows after attacks on its East-West pipeline, an export route designed to bypass Hormuz.
Continued threats to both Hormuz and Red Sea routes could quickly lift crude prices again.
Global oil swings do not necessarily produce an immediate change at the pump.
The immediate picture is one of operational continuity with potential risk: UAE airports remain open, many flights are running and some ships are transiting Hormuz, but a single military incident or diplomatic breakdown could quickly change the situation.