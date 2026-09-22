US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today, Sept. 22, 2026

A tanker was struck by an “unknown projectile” while entering the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. Two crew members suffered minor injuries, and the vessel continued under its own power to its next port.

Ship-to-ship oil transfers: Middle East producers continue exporting oil on tankers traveling with their transponders switched off , even as visible traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dwindled sharply, Reuters reported. This suggests that “visible” ship-tracking data does not capture all traffic.

The reported incident follows weeks of threats, suspected mine incidents and shipping restrictions that have sharply reduced commercial traffic through the waterway.

US Central Command said it had redirected 109 commercial vessels as of Sept. 20 as part of enforcement of Washington’s naval blockade against Iran. The restrictions apply to ships traveling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to the US Central Command.

A Qatar-to-Pakistan liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment reportedly transited Hormuz over the weekend after Pakistan obtained an arrangement with Iran. The reported passage shows that limited, negotiated transit remains possible, but it does not indicate a general reopening of the strait.