Police personnel trained for faster, specialised response to child safety cases
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police is participating in a specialist child protection programme designed to strengthen the ability of police personnel to respond quickly and effectively to cases involving children who require protection, support or specialised care.
The specialist child protection programme for the police sector in Ras Al Khaimah is being organised by the Ministry of Family in cooperation with the National Academy for Childhood Development.
The programme focuses on qualifying police personnel and enhancing their professional capabilities in child protection, helping ensure that cases involving children receive a specialised and effective response.
Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Khatri, Director-General of Support Resources and Services at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the programme supports the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen child protection.
He said it also supports police employees responsible for the security and safety of children by equipping them to respond promptly to children’s needs and provide the necessary forms of support and guidance.
This includes psychological, emotional, moral and awareness-based support and guidance for children and students, with the aim of helping them overcome challenges and ensuring their safety and wellbeing.
Al Khatri said the programme contributes to ensuring that children receive the necessary care and preparation while safeguarding their security, safety and stability.
The initiative also seeks to advance child welfare practices in line with the highest internationally recognised standards and benchmarks in the field of childhood.
The training and development of specialised police personnel is intended to strengthen the ability of the authorities to deal with cases involving children in an appropriate and professional manner, while ensuring that children receive the protection and assistance they need.
Al Khatri stressed the importance of protecting and supporting children, describing them as “the first seed and the fundamental foundation for building the nation.”
He said ensuring children’s safety, stability and proper development is essential to preparing them to reach their full potential and contribute to the country’s future.
The programme therefore forms part of broader efforts to develop specialised capabilities in child protection and raise the standards of services provided to children, while supporting the UAE’s commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for them.