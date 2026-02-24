GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia opens Hajj 2026 registration via Nusuk platform

Citizens and residents urged to apply early via official Hajj platform

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Package booking and payments will begin mid-Ramadan, ministry says.
Package booking and payments will begin mid-Ramadan, ministry says.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Tuesday the opening of registration for the Hajj season 2026 for domestic pilgrims, including Saudi citizens and residents within the Kingdom.

The ministry said applications can be submitted through the Nusuk app or via the official website, nusuk.sa.

It added that the selection of Hajj packages and completion of payment procedures will be available from Ramadan 15, 1447H, urging those wishing to perform the pilgrimage to register promptly through the approved official channels.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage is one of Islam’s five pillars and draws millions of Muslims to the holy city of Mecca each year. Saudi authorities regulate domestic and international participation through designated digital platforms as part of broader efforts to streamline procedures and enhance services for pilgrims.

