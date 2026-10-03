US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (October 3, 2026)

Rising tensions: US-Iran standoff escalates with military buildup and warnings
Regional tensions rose again overnight as the Houthis kept firing missiles at Saudi Arabia, Iran warned the US of a "more lethal" response to any threat, and Washington sent more warships to the Middle East. Here are the key developments and what they mean for UAE travellers.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it is ready to respond "decisively, immediately, painfully and more lethally" to any US or regional threat, according to Mehr News. It says the response would go beyond Operation True Promise II, Iran's October 2024 attack on Israel involving around 200 ballistic missiles. The IRGC also says it has comprehensive intelligence on US and Israeli assets in the region.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group are heading to the Middle East. That could put three US carrier strike groups and two amphibious groups, including more than 2,000 additional Marines, near Iran by the end of November. Initial reports citing US officials say President Donald Trump is considering sending ground troops into Iran after the November midterms.
Debris from an intercepted ballistic missile injured a resident in Ahad Rafidah, in Saudi Arabia's Asir region. It also damaged a prayer room and vehicles.
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted three Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Khamis Mushait.
flydubai has suspended all flights to and from Israel. The decision followed a security incident on flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Emirates has suspended its flydubai codeshare flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. Passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel.
Iranian airlines: The UAE has suspended all Iranian airline flights to and from the country until further notice. This means carriers such as Iran Airtour cannot operate to or from Dubai International Airport.
Air France: Dubai flights suspended until October 24
Wizz Air: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights suspended until October 24
KLM: Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam flights suspended until October 24
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 24
ITA Airways: Dubai flights suspended until October 24
AirBaltic: Riga–Dubai flights suspended until October 24
Lufthansa Group: Dubai services gradually resume from October 25
British Airways: Dubai services due to resume in November
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights cancelled through January 31, 2027
Finnair: Dubai and Doha flights suspended until March 27, 2027
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai flights suspended until October 2027
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai flights suspended until further notice
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed, but Tehran flights remain suspended
Before you fly
Check your airline's website or app for the latest flight status before heading to the airport, and watch for SMS and email alerts about last-minute changes. If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline or your travel agent about rebooking or refunds, and don't go to the airport unless told otherwise. For codeshare bookings, check the operating carrier's status, and allow extra time at the airport.