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US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (October 3, 2026)

Rising tensions: US-Iran standoff escalates with military buildup and warnings

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (October 3, 2026)

Regional tensions rose again overnight as the Houthis kept firing missiles at Saudi Arabia, Iran warned the US of a "more lethal" response to any threat, and Washington sent more warships to the Middle East. Here are the key developments and what they mean for UAE travellers.

Iran warns US of a bigger response

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it is ready to respond "decisively, immediately, painfully and more lethally" to any US or regional threat, according to Mehr News. It says the response would go beyond Operation True Promise II, Iran's October 2024 attack on Israel involving around 200 ballistic missiles. The IRGC also says it has comprehensive intelligence on US and Israeli assets in the region.

US military buildup continues

The USS Theodore Roosevelt and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group are heading to the Middle East. That could put three US carrier strike groups and two amphibious groups, including more than 2,000 additional Marines, near Iran by the end of November. Initial reports citing US officials say President Donald Trump is considering sending ground troops into Iran after the November midterms.

Houthi missiles target Saudi Arabia

  • Debris from an intercepted ballistic missile injured a resident in Ahad Rafidah, in Saudi Arabia's Asir region. It also damaged a prayer room and vehicles.

  • The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted three Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Khamis Mushait.

Flights: What's suspended

  • flydubai has suspended all flights to and from Israel. The decision followed a security incident on flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

  • Emirates has suspended its flydubai codeshare flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. Passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel.

  • Iranian airlines: The UAE has suspended all Iranian airline flights to and from the country until further notice. This means carriers such as Iran Airtour cannot operate to or from Dubai International Airport.

International airlines adjusting UAE schedules

  • Air France: Dubai flights suspended until October 24

  • Wizz Air: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights suspended until October 24

  • KLM: Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam flights suspended until October 24

  • Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 24

  • ITA Airways: Dubai flights suspended until October 24

  • AirBaltic: Riga–Dubai flights suspended until October 24

  • Lufthansa Group: Dubai services gradually resume from October 25

  • British Airways: Dubai services due to resume in November

  • Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights cancelled through January 31, 2027

  • Finnair: Dubai and Doha flights suspended until March 27, 2027

  • Virgin Atlantic: Dubai flights suspended until October 2027

  • Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai flights suspended until further notice

  • Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed, but Tehran flights remain suspended

Before you fly

Check your airline's website or app for the latest flight status before heading to the airport, and watch for SMS and email alerts about last-minute changes. If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline or your travel agent about rebooking or refunds, and don't go to the airport unless told otherwise. For codeshare bookings, check the operating carrier's status, and allow extra time at the airport.

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