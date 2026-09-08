Chief Minister Dr Yadav invites global investors to Madhya Pradesh from AIM Congress-2026 platform in Dubai

Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that the economies of India and the UAE share several complementarities and there is vast potential for cooperation between the two countries. In particular, Madhya Pradesh can emerge as a reliable and long-term supply partner for the UAE and the wider Gulf region in agriculture and food processing. He said that Madhya Pradesh is among India’s leading agricultural states. Along with soybean, wheat, pulses, maize, spices and other agricultural products, the state offers immense potential in food processing. The Chief Minister noted that the UAE meets a substantial share of its food requirements through imports. In this context, the Gulf region can become a large and sustainable market for Madhya Pradesh.