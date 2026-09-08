Chief Minister Dr Yadav invites global investors to Madhya Pradesh from AIM Congress-2026 platform in Dubai

Madhya Pradesh government will stand shoulder to shoulder with investors
Chief Minister of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav invited investors from across the world to invest in Madhya Pradesh at the AIM Congress-2026 held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday. He said that Madhya Pradesh lies at the heart of India’s vast domestic market. With strong connectivity, a well-developed industrial base and investor-friendly policies, the state is rapidly establishing itself as one of the country’s leading industrial states. He said that investors in Madhya Pradesh would receive complete support at every level and that the government would stand shoulder to shoulder with them.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav said, congratulating the entire team for organising AIM Congress-2026 that the platform has evolved beyond conventional investment into a powerful forum for global innovation, economic partnerships and new opportunities. He said that the changing global economy, geopolitical developments, shifts in supply chains, artificial intelligence and green growth are influencing the direction of investment today. Against this backdrop, the event theme —“New Investment Pathways for Global Prosperity towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future”—is highly relevant.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that relations between India and the United Arab Emirates have reached unprecedented heights. The deep trust established between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UAE leadership has imparted fresh strategic and economic momentum to India-UAE bilateral relations. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), implemented in 2022, has opened new opportunities in trade, investment, logistics and digital cooperation. He said bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed the USD 100 billion mark, with an ambitious target of USD 200 billion by 2032. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav expressed confidence that Madhya Pradesh would play an important role in achieving this target.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav said, assuring investors of full support, that they would receive complete administrative assistance and personal commitment at every level in Madhya Pradesh. He said, “Your files will not wait on government office desks; the government itself will stand shoulder to shoulder with you.”
Chief Minister Dr Yadav said special emphasis is being placed on expediting investment proposals and creating a conducive environment for industries in the state. He invited investors from the UAE and across the world to explore investment opportunities in food processing and agribusiness, textiles and garments, pharmaceuticals, engineering and manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, renewable energy and digital infrastructure, data centres and future technologies.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that the economies of India and the UAE share several complementarities and there is vast potential for cooperation between the two countries. In particular, Madhya Pradesh can emerge as a reliable and long-term supply partner for the UAE and the wider Gulf region in agriculture and food processing. He said that Madhya Pradesh is among India’s leading agricultural states. Along with soybean, wheat, pulses, maize, spices and other agricultural products, the state offers immense potential in food processing. The Chief Minister noted that the UAE meets a substantial share of its food requirements through imports. In this context, the Gulf region can become a large and sustainable market for Madhya Pradesh.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that connecting the state’s agricultural produce with international markets such as Dubai would provide farmers with better market access and help them secure better prices for their produce. It would also create new opportunities for investment in cold chains, grading, storage and food processing.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav said, highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s rich textile heritage, that traditional identities such as Chanderi and Maheshwari are being integrated with modern textile parks and garment manufacturing. The state aims to establish a significant presence in the global textile value chain. He said Madhya Pradesh is also making rapid progress in pharmaceuticals, engineering and advanced manufacturing. Industrial centres such as Pithampur, Mandideep and Malanpur have emerged as strong foundations for automobile, engineering, electronics and high-tech manufacturing. The establishment of optical fibre and advanced manufacturing units has further strengthened the state’s industrial capabilities.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that the UAE is not only a major market for Madhya Pradesh but also an important gateway to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. At the same time, Madhya Pradesh is geographically located at the heart of India’s vast domestic market. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, world-class expressway network, developed industrial areas and multimodal logistics infrastructure make the state an important strategic partner for global investors.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav also inaugurated an exhibition of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) and Geographical Indication (GI) products at Taj Dubai in Business Bay, Dubai, during the AIM Congress. The exhibition showcased Betul’s bell-metal craft, Ashoknagar’s Chanderi sarees, Maheshwar’s Maheshwari sarees from Khargone, Ujjain’s batik prints, Bhopal’s Zari-Zardozi work and Gwalior carpets. He said that connecting these products with global markets and providing local artisans access to international buyers would create new economic opportunities for them.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav also met Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, and discussed possibilities for cooperation between Arab countries and Madhya Pradesh in trade, investment, agriculture, tourism and education. He apprised Arab investors of the investment opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh in sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, textiles, logistics, advanced manufacturing and urban infrastructure. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav invited Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi and the Arab business delegation led by him to visit Madhya Pradesh and participate in the Global Investors Summit-2027.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav said the partnership between Madhya Pradesh and the UAE is not limited to investment but represents a partnership for mutual prosperity and a shared future. Referring to the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world as one family — he called upon the UAE Government, business organisations there and investors from across the world to visit Madhya Pradesh and embark on a new economic partnership. He said that by linking investment with development and development with public welfare, all stakeholders must work together to establish Madhya Pradesh as a leading global hub for investment, manufacturing and innovation.
On the second day of his Dubai visit, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav inaugurated the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion at AIM Congress-2026 and interacted with investors attending the event. The pavilion showcases the state’s investment and trade potential, industrial infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and opportunities available across various sectors. It will provide global investors, sovereign funds, multinational corporations, business organisations and international partners with information about investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Through the pavilion, Madhya Pradesh is being showcased as “The Land of Infinite Possibility.”
The Madhya Pradesh Pavilion highlights the state’s strategic central location, industrial ecosystem, land bank, infrastructure and investor-friendly policies. It also provides information on sector-specific investment opportunities available in manufacturing, textiles, logistics, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, electronics and emerging industries.
Along with investment and trade opportunities, the pavilion also presents Madhya Pradesh’s cultural and economic identity on the global stage. Selected GI-tagged and One District One Product (ODOP) products, including Chanderi, Maheshwari, Batik, Zari-Zardozi, bell-metal craft and Gwalior carpets, are being showcased. The state’s potential in handicrafts, textiles, exports, tourism and creative industries is being highlighted alongside its industrial potential.
The Madhya Pradesh Pavilion integrates business interaction areas, digital displays, sector-wise presentations and investment facilitation zones. These facilities are being used to provide international delegates exploring new investment destinations in India with information about investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.
Business meetings, networking sessions and product exhibitions will be organised at the pavilion. These initiatives will help strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s engagement with global markets and promote opportunities for investment, trade partnerships and long-term economic cooperation.