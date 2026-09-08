Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

Chief Minister Dr Yadav said, inviting Ethiopia’s industry and business community to invest in Madhya Pradesh, that the state offers vast investment opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, logistics, energy and modern technologies. He invited the Ethiopian President to participate in the proposed Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that sustained efforts are being made to establish Madhya Pradesh as a leading hub for investment, industry and innovation through partnerships with global investors.