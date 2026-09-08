Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

Extensive discussions on investment and industrial cooperation opportunities
Chief Minister of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav met Taye Atske Selassie, President of Ethiopia. The two leaders held detailed discussions on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, strengthening India-Ethiopia economic relations and exploring avenues to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav apprised the Ethiopian President of the investment opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh, its conducive industrial environment and the potential across various sectors. He said that Madhya Pradesh is playing an important role in India’s economic growth and that new investment opportunities are continually being developed in the state for global investors.
Chief Minister Dr Yadav said, inviting Ethiopia’s industry and business community to invest in Madhya Pradesh, that the state offers vast investment opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, logistics, energy and modern technologies. He invited the Ethiopian President to participate in the proposed Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that sustained efforts are being made to establish Madhya Pradesh as a leading hub for investment, industry and innovation through partnerships with global investors.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen economic relations between India and Ethiopia and explore new avenues for investment and business cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Ethiopia. They also explored opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.
Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also met His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Chief Minister Dr Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly environment and the various industrial and business opportunities available in the state. Discussions focused on promoting investment, strengthening industrial cooperation, facilitating investor-to-investor engagement and expanding market access between Madhya Pradesh and Ras Al Khaimah.
The two leaders discussed potential cooperation in sectors including ceramics and construction materials, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, tourism and hospitality, food processing, logistics and renewable energy. The two sides emphasised the importance of strengthening institutional coordination to promote investment and business activities across these sectors.
The meeting also covered mechanisms to provide investors with time-bound facilitation in Madhya Pradesh, including assistance in identifying land, obtaining necessary approvals, accessing infrastructure-related facilities and securing support through state-level nodal agencies. A proposal was also put forward to invite companies and institutions from Ras Al Khaimah to invest in Madhya Pradesh and jointly identify priority areas for cooperation.
Ras Al Khaimah is an established hub for manufacturing, ceramics, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, tourism and logistics. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, provides investors with effective access to the Indian market through its central location, competitive costs and availability of industrial land, established infrastructure and single-window facilitation system. The meeting also explored opportunities for cooperation based on the complementary strengths and capabilities of both sides.