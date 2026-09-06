Who is Bittu Tabahi? Meet the Indian student whose river cleanup brought a Dutch job offer

Bittu, from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, began his mission on January 26, India’s Republic Day, after becoming disturbed by the condition of the Ajnar River, according to reports in The Indian Express and NDTV.

Dubai: Until a few months ago, Surendra Singh Chaudhary was a little-known BSc (bachelor of science) second-year student in Madhya Pradesh. Today, the 21-year-old better known as Bittu Tabahi has become a national talking point — after cleaning a polluted river largely by himself and attracting a job offer from an international environmental organisation.

The work was particularly risky because Bittu reportedly does not know how to swim and initially worked without adequate protective gear. NDTV reported that he suffered skin problems and infections and encountered snakes while cleaning the river.

What began on Republic Day with one student trying to clean up a river in his hometown may now take him halfway around the world.

There had been no job application and no conventional recruitment process. Instead, months spent wading into a polluted river and tackling a problem he believed somebody needed to solve ultimately put the young Indian on the radar of an international environmental organisation.

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