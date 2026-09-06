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From cleaning Indian river to global spotlight: ‘Bittu Tabahi’ gets job offer from The Ocean Cleanup

Netizens hail Madhya Pradesh youth as his river cleanup video leads to job offer

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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From cleaning Indian river to global spotlight: ‘Bittu Tabahi’ gets job offer from The Ocean Cleanup
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At 21, when most people his age are hanging out with friends, Surendra Singh Choudhary is busy cleaning up water bodies. From  plastic waste that threatens marine life to algae that may damage the ecosystem of a place, he’s picked it all – and shared his work on social media.

When his video of clearing up Ajnar River went viral, Bittu Tabahi as he is fondly known, received a job offer that also went viral. It came from Boyan Slat, the founder and CEO of Netherlands-based NGO The Ocean Cleanup.

An X user had dropped a composite before and after photo of Choudhary with the river in the backdrop. The user wrote:  “A 21-year-old Indian man, Surendra Singh Choudhry, known as ‘Bittu Tabahi,’ has been cleaning the heavily polluted Ajnar River himself for months.”  

Slat engaged with the post, commenting: “Come work for us.”

Netizens responded positively to the episode, with one X user commenting: “Wow, this is huge for the boy. Hope you’re serious about this! Go get him.” And another said: “Holy opportunity of a lifetime, extremely lucky, and I’m so jealous.”

Choudhary is from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. On his Insta page, he is often seen removing plastic waste, algae and debris from the river.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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