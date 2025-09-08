GOLD/FOREX
Akshay Kumar, Amruta Fadnavis lead Juhu beach clean-up after Ganesh visarjan 2025

The initiative came just a day after thousands of Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Akshay Kumar and Amruta Fadnavis in the clean-up drive
Akshay Kumar and Amruta Fadnavis in the clean-up drive

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined Amruta Fadnavis, actress and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a massive clean-up drive at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach on Sunday.

According to reports, the initiative came just a day after thousands of Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea, marking the close of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations.

The campaign was organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, and saw large-scale participation from BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, civic workers, NGOs, and local volunteers. The clean-up aimed to restore Juhu Beach after visarjan festivities left behind waste and remnants of idols.

“There is only one earth, and it is our duty to keep its beaches and forests clean,” Amruta Fadnavis said, urging citizens to treat environmental responsibility as a part of festival culture.

She told ANI that the event was organised to encourage collective action: “We have organised a big beach cleanup at Juhu today post-visarjan. Many organisations have joined us because we must keep our beaches clean.”

Environmental appeal during Ganesh Utsav

Amruta Fadnavis had earlier voiced concerns about the environmental impact of idol immersions during Ganesh Chaturthi. She appealed to devotees to use eco-friendly immersion ponds instead of natural water bodies, stressing that celebrations should not come at the cost of the environment.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended his wishes to devotees across the world during the festival, adding: “May Lord Ganesh give us the strength to overcome challenges facing the country. I hope everyone celebrates with enthusiasm and also respects law and order.”

Mumbai bids farewell to Bappa

Over the weekend, thousands of devotees across Maharashtra participated in visarjan processions, especially in Mumbai where beaches and riversides were packed with emotional crowds bidding farewell to their beloved Ganpati. The send-off was marked with chants, music, dance, and the immersion of idols.

For 10 days, Mumbai and surrounding cities had been in a festive mood, with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in homes, community pandals, and public spaces. The visarjan, while joyous, also left behind significant amounts of debris along the city’s coastline — sparking the need for clean-up drives like the one led by Akshay Kumar and Amruta Fadnavis.

