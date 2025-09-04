Her voice, she admits, has always been her calling card. “I won’t deny the fact that I do have a different sounding voice… I obviously worked hard… but every time I sing a song in studio, if I like the song, I get excited like a child.”

And don’t expect her to lip-sync her way through a show. She’s proudly old school: “I didn’t have to stay away from it. I was only a live singer… when it’s stage and you are a singer, yeah, you better sing. If you’re a singer, you sing… I try to sing live at least 99.9%… that’s like betraying my fans.”

Behind the glamour, though, lies sheer graft. “It’s the drive… the hunger to do better, the hunger to stay honest… it takes a lot of effort, lot of menat to create a show like this, where it’s all live and it’s all dance and singing together… it takes mental strength, physical strength… and it’s rewarding… at the end of the day, it’s not work. It’s passion.”

“The audience in Dubai is so diverse… they’re welcoming, they’re receptive… if I want to do something experimental on stage Dubai is the last place I have to think, ‘Oh, should I do this or not?’ I know whatever I do, if it’s coming from my heart, it will be accepted.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.