Tom Odell is performing in Dubai in 2026 — dates, venue and what to know

He has become one of the most recognisable voices in modern pop-folk music.
If you were wrecked by Another Love...well, get ready to be wrecked again, but in the best way possible.
Yes, Tom Odell is set to bring his raw, emotional sound to Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, 24 January 2026—and it’s shaping up to be one of the most soul-stirring live shows of the year.
What to expect from the night:
An emotionally charged live performance
Known for pouring vulnerability into every note, Odell’s concerts are intimate, powerful, and deeply moving.
The voice behind Another Love
Since his breakout global hit, Odell has become one of the most recognisable and influential voices in modern pop-folk music.
New music, fresh emotion
His latest album, A Wonderful Life, written while on the road, explores themes of hope, resilience, and human connection—perfectly suited to a live setting.
Three billion streams and counting
With a massive global following, Odell’s music continues to resonate across generations.
Piano-driven classics and new favourites
Fans can expect a setlist that blends beloved hits with newer tracks, all delivered with his signature honesty and stripped-back sound.
The concert is presented by Live Nation Middle East, promising a polished production and an unforgettable atmosphere.
By car:
Located in City Walk, the arena is easily accessible from Sheikh Zayed Road. Take Exit 47 towards Al Safa Street and follow signs to City Walk.
By metro:
Take the Red Line to Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa Metro Station, then enjoy a short walk to the venue.
By taxi:
Coca-Cola Arena is a well-known landmark, and most taxi drivers will take you straight there with ease.
