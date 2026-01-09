GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Odell is performing in Dubai in 2026 — dates, venue and what to know

He has become one of the most recognisable voices in modern pop-folk music.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Tom Odell is set to rock Dubai this January
Tom Odell is set to rock Dubai this January
AFP-ARTURO HOLMES

If you were wrecked by Another Love...well, get ready to be wrecked again, but in the best way possible.

Yes, Tom Odell is set to bring his raw, emotional sound to Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, 24 January 2026—and it’s shaping up to be one of the most soul-stirring live shows of the year.

What to expect from the night:

  • An emotionally charged live performance
    Known for pouring vulnerability into every note, Odell’s concerts are intimate, powerful, and deeply moving.

  • The voice behind Another Love
    Since his breakout global hit, Odell has become one of the most recognisable and influential voices in modern pop-folk music.

  • New music, fresh emotion
    His latest album, A Wonderful Life, written while on the road, explores themes of hope, resilience, and human connection—perfectly suited to a live setting.

  • Three billion streams and counting
    With a massive global following, Odell’s music continues to resonate across generations.

  • Piano-driven classics and new favourites
    Fans can expect a setlist that blends beloved hits with newer tracks, all delivered with his signature honesty and stripped-back sound.

The concert is presented by Live Nation Middle East, promising a polished production and an unforgettable atmosphere.

Getting to Coca-Cola Arena

  • By car:
    Located in City Walk, the arena is easily accessible from Sheikh Zayed Road. Take Exit 47 towards Al Safa Street and follow signs to City Walk.

  • By metro:
    Take the Red Line to Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa Metro Station, then enjoy a short walk to the venue.

  • By taxi:
    Coca-Cola Arena is a well-known landmark, and most taxi drivers will take you straight there with ease.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Unlike his Coca-Cola Arena show in February last year, this upcoming performance will offer a more close-knit atmosphere.

Tiesto live in Dubai: How to party with EDM icon

6m ago1m read
Dubai Police Carnival

Dubai Police Carnival opens this Friday at City Walk

2m read
Def Leppard is coming to Dubai in 2026

8 Dubai concerts for 2026 that you should book today

5m read
BTS's RM had a rather brutal and candid live today.

BTS's RM reveals the hate campaigns against the band

3m read