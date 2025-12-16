8 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week: Concerts, plays and more

Dubai is packed with incredible events this week
From magical theatre productions to world-class DJ sets and festive concerts, Dubai is packed with incredible events this week. Whether you're looking for family-friendly pantomimes, classical performances with a twist, or high-energy dance music, there's something for everyone. Here's your guide to the must-see shows and experiences happening across the city.
When: Wednesday, December 18
Get ready for a night of classical music brilliance with a rock edge. Stars from the Bolshoi Theatre take the stage at Zabeel Theatre for Rock and Opera, featuring world-class artists including Roman Muravitsky, Evgenia Segenyuk, Oksana Gorchakovskaya and Alexey Pashiev.
The musicians are joined by top rock virtuosos who've collaborated with iconic bands like Tantsy Minus, Tokyo and Agatha Christie. Expect timeless opera arias reimagined with bold rock arrangements, powerful vocals, and dynamic instrumentation. It's opera meets modern rock in the most spectacular way.
Tickets: Dh300 to Dh1000 (available on Platinumlist)
Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
When: December 18-21
The famous story of The Nutcracker comes to life at Dubai Opera, performed by the Astrakhan Theatre Opera Ballet under the artistic direction of Valery Voronin. Watch as young Clara receives a mysterious nutcracker as a present, and when midnight strikes, he comes to life. Together, they defeat the Rat King in this graceful, beautifully costumed production.
Tickets: Dh380 to Dh840
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
When: Wednesday, December 17
Dubai's most heartwarming festive tradition is back. The Dubai Singers choir returns for their annual family Christmas concert aboard the iconic QE2. Expect bright Christmas jumpers, sparkles, Santa hats, and plenty of seasonal cheer (and yes, you're encouraged to dress up too).
The concert features beautiful solo performances, festive readings, and a sleigh-full of Christmas songs including "The Holly and The Ivy," "Jingle Bells," "Deck The Halls," and "Silent Night." It's an interactive celebration with sing-alongs, festive fun, and a special moment when younger children can show off their jingle-bell-ringing skills.
Mince pies and mulled wine will be available for purchase, plus soft drinks and popcorn for kids.
Tickets: From Dh125
Where: Grand Lounge, QE2
When: December 17-29
Can kind-hearted Cinderella rise above her scheming Ugly Sisters and horrible stepmother to make it to the Royal Ball? With help from her delightfully dotty Fairy Godmother and her hilarious best friend Buttons, anything is possible.
This magical pantomime from H2 Productions and Outside The Box Events is packed with toe-tapping tunes, sparkling costumes, laugh-out-loud comedy, and just the right touch of wickedness. It's everything you love about traditional panto brought to life in spectacular style.
Tickets: Dh125 to Dh295
Where: Royal Ballroom, Jumeirah Beach Hotel
When: December 18-27
Set sail on a magical adventure with Sinbad and his motley crew aboard the QE2 as they embark on a thrilling quest for legendary lost treasure. Along the way, they encounter fantastical creatures, make new friends, and face off against the villainous Eris, who wants the treasure for her own chaotic ends.
With a deliciously evil baddie, fabulous show tunes, and ridiculous silliness, this festive adventure is perfect for the whole family. From the creative team behind last year's smash hit The Wizard of Oz.
Special opening day prices (December 18): Dh79 to Dh150
Regular prices (December 19-27): Dh99 to Dh190
Where: Theatre by QE2
When: Thursday, December 19
The holiday spirit takes over Meydan Racecourse for Festive Friday. Catch all the action as leading racing groups share top billing on the course, while off the course, live entertainment and delicious dining elevate an already fabulous evening.
Tickets: Dh10 (general public), Dh75 (Paddock garden)
Where: Meydan Racecourse, Nad Al Sheba
When: Friday, December 19
After two globally renowned residencies in Ibiza this summer, the 5x #1 DJ in the World brings his relentless energy to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. With over 75 million monthly listeners, 50 billion streams, and 2 Grammy Awards, David Guetta is one of the most influential artists in electronic music.
This is your chance to experience a legend taking control of the breathtaking open-air stage.
Tickets: From Dh400
Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience
When: December 19-21
Step into a world of magic, wonder, and imagination with Fairytale, an enchanting performance that brings timeless stories to life. With stunning costumes, dazzling stage design, and unforgettable performances, this show is perfect for families and audiences of all ages.
Tickets: From Dh195
Where: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates
Make the most of it.
This week is packed with world-class entertainment across Dubai. Whether you're in the mood for classical performances, festive theatre, or electrifying DJ sets, there's something happening every single night.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News
