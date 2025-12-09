Tourist survives 130-foot cliff plunge chasing a selfie — video goes viral

Harrowing fall during a selfie attempt stirs fresh warnings against dangerous photo stunts
A tourist narrowly escaped death after falling off a 130-foot cliff while trying to snap a selfie on a mountain trail in China. The incident happened at Huaying Mountain (near Blade Rock), when the rock beneath his foot gave way as he leaned in for a photo. According to an NDTV report, fellow hikers screamed and rushed to the cliff edge, but the man survived the fall into the trees below, emerging with only minor injuries.
He later posted on social media that he felt “blessed by the mountain gods,” calling himself lucky to be alive after what he described as a 40-metre fall followed by a 15-metre roll down the slope.
The footage — shared widely on social media and covered by major outlets — has reignited debate over risky selfie behaviour. According to a study compiled by researchers on selfie-related accidents, falls from heights and drowning are among the most common causes of injury or death linked to selfie attempts.
Such incidents are hardly unique. In 2019, a woman survived a fall off a cliff at a hill station in Gujarat, India, after she slipped while taking a selfie; fortunately, bushes below broke her fall. But others have not been so lucky — in 2018, a couple died after plunging some 800 feet from a viewpoint in Yosemite National Park while trying for the perfect shot.
As the video goes viral and warnings spread across travel and safety circles, authorities in popular tourist areas continue urging visitors to stay back from unmarked cliff edges, follow warning signs, and prioritize safety over the ideal photo.
