Dubai: A 31-year-old hiker has died after falling from a ridge on Nama Peak in Sichuan Province, with reports indicating he had unclipped his safety rope to take a photograph.
The climber, identified as Mr. Hong from Xiaojin county, fell on September 25 while ascending the 5,588-meter (18,333 ft) mountain.
According to a report by The Sun, Mr. Hong was part of a climbing party tethered to a guide rope when he intentionally unclipped his carabiner. He then lost his footing while attempting to take a photo, plunging 200 meters (650 ft) onto jagged rocks below. His guide and other climbers reached him but were unable to save him.
The incident has revealed that the climbing party may have violated local regulations. Officials from the Kangding Municipal Education and Sports Bureau told The Sun that the group had not reported their hiking plans to authorities and did not obtain the necessary climbing permits.
Further details confirmed by the Mirror state that this was Mr. Hong's first attempt to scale the mountain and that he was not a qualified guide. An unnamed local official emphasized the critical safety failure, stating to The Sun: 'If the crampons had not been removed and the rope had not been undone, this might not have happened.'
Despite the group's lack of permits, local authorities immediately launched an emergency response.
Nama Peak is known for its technical challenges and dramatic views, but the tragedy underscores the grave risks of high-altitude mountaineering when safety protocols are ignored.
In recent years, dozens of climbers and thrill-seekers worldwide have died while attempting to capture risky photos on dangerous terrain. The urge for a viral moment is temporary, but the consequence of a fatal mistake is permanent.
