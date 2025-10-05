GOLD/FOREX
Hiker dies after unclipping safety rope to take photo on China’s Nama Peak

Officials said that the group had not reported their hiking plans to authorities

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The man slipped uncontrollably as witnesses screamed for help.
Screengrab

Dubai: A 31-year-old hiker has died after falling from a ridge on Nama Peak in Sichuan Province, with reports indicating he had unclipped his safety rope to take a photograph.

The climber, identified as Mr. Hong from Xiaojin county, fell on September 25 while ascending the 5,588-meter (18,333 ft) mountain.

According to a report by The Sun, Mr. Hong was part of a climbing party tethered to a guide rope when he intentionally unclipped his carabiner. He then lost his footing while attempting to take a photo, plunging 200 meters (650 ft) onto jagged rocks below. His guide and other climbers reached him but were unable to save him.

The incident has revealed that the climbing party may have violated local regulations. Officials from the Kangding Municipal Education and Sports Bureau told The Sun that the group had not reported their hiking plans to authorities and did not obtain the necessary climbing permits.

Further details confirmed by the Mirror state that this was Mr. Hong's first attempt to scale the mountain and that he was not a qualified guide. An unnamed local official emphasized the critical safety failure, stating to The Sun: 'If the crampons had not been removed and the rope had not been undone, this might not have happened.'

Despite the group's lack of permits, local authorities immediately launched an emergency response.

Nama Peak is known for its technical challenges and dramatic views, but the tragedy underscores the grave risks of high-altitude mountaineering when safety protocols are ignored.

In recent years, dozens of climbers and thrill-seekers worldwide have died while attempting to capture risky photos on dangerous terrain. The urge for a viral moment is temporary, but the consequence of a fatal mistake is permanent.

Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
