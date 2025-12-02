Dubai's best brunches: 7 beloved spots for foodies this winter

Winter in Dubai isn’t about snow it’s about sunshine, fun and, most importantly, brunch. Craving a hearty spread to fuel your weekend or hunting for a spot to sip something fancy while pretending you’re on a Mediterranean getaway? Dubai has you covered. From jungle-themed feasts to glamorous Levantine spreads, these seven brunches serve up everything your foodie heart could desire—and a side of Instagram-worthy vibes. So grab your sunnies, rally your brunch squad, and get ready to eat, sip, and soak up the cosiest winter afternoons the city has to offer.