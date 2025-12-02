Dubai's best brunches: 7 beloved spots for foodies this winter

Soak up the cosiest winter afternoons the city has to offer
Winter in Dubai isn’t about snow it’s about sunshine, fun and, most importantly, brunch. Craving a hearty spread to fuel your weekend or hunting for a spot to sip something fancy while pretending you’re on a Mediterranean getaway? Dubai has you covered. From jungle-themed feasts to glamorous Levantine spreads, these seven brunches serve up everything your foodie heart could desire—and a side of Instagram-worthy vibes. So grab your sunnies, rally your brunch squad, and get ready to eat, sip, and soak up the cosiest winter afternoons the city has to offer.
Zuma’s brunch is a full-on Japanese takeover for your taste buds. Part à la carte, part buffet, it kicks off with the chance to pick one of their signature mains, delivered straight to your table. From there, it’s sushi heaven: maki, nigiri, sashimi, and more, plus robata and tempura to keep things interesting. Don’t skip the legendary miso black cod—it’s basically a rite of passage. Round it all off with dessert, sip something lively at the bar, and bask in the top-notch service.
Can vouch. It's got everything your foodie heart needs. Sprawling across three restaurants and a massive outdoor terrace, this Saturday afternoon feast is basically a food lover’s playground. Think endless dishes, top-notch quality, and enough variety to keep every craving satisfied. With lively entertainment, a buzzing vibe, and a spread made for sharing (or not), it’s the kind of brunch you’ll tell everyone about.
When: Saturdays, 1pm–4pm
Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Al Sufouh
COYA’s Saturday brunch is a high-energy, grown-up fiesta at one of Dubai’s most celebrated Peruvian restaurants. Expect signature dishes from anticuchos to ceviche, clay pots and churros, all served alongside free-flowing beverages. With lively beats, a vibrant atmosphere, and plenty of reasons to celebrate, it’s the ultimate weekend brunch party.
When: Saturdays, 1pm–4pm
Where: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah
La Cantine du Faubourg has stood the test of time as one of Dubai’s most enduring brunches. With a wide variety of dishes, a quality beverage package to suit everyone, and an immaculate vibe complete with classy live entertainment, it’s a brunch that delivers every weekend. Enjoy the elegant setting indoors or alfresco while indulging in a menu designed to impress. Best of all, it’s available both Saturday and Sunday, making it a must-visit for brunch lovers.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30pm–4pm
Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road
Mayabay serves up an outstanding Asian brunch every Sunday, blending flavors from Thailand, Japan and beyond. From sushi and dim sum to Thai curries, salads, grills and more, there’s plenty to keep your taste buds happy. Set in the stunning Turtle Lagoon at Jumeirah Al Naseem, the gorgeous surroundings, slick service, and sophisticated yet lively vibe make it a top-tier choice for brunch in Dubai.
When: Sundays, 12:30pm–4pm
Where: Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suqeim
Step into 1920s Osaka at Mimi Kakushi, where sleek décor meets a lively, sophisticated brunch vibe. You can check out a menu packed with standout dishes such as beef tataki, prawn and black cod gyoza, Angus tenderloin, and tiger prawns. With its chic atmosphere and flawless service, Mimi Kakushi delivers a brunch that’s as much about the scene as it is about the food.
When: Saturdays, 12:30pm–4pm
Where: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah
Get wild at this jungle-themed Saturday brunch, where Mediterranean flavors take center stage. Kick off with tomato tatin and sweet potato hummus, move on to mains like porcini risotto and spiced African curry, and finish with indulgent desserts such as passion fruit cheesecake and Guanaja chocolate mousse. Add live entertainment and playful jungle décor, and you’ve got a brunch that’s as fun as it is delicious.
Prices: Dhs475 (house beverages), Dhs675 (premium), Dhs350 (soft drinks)
When: Saturday, 2pm–6pm
Where: J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1
Step through Antika’s golden doors for a Saturday brunch that’s equal parts glam and fun. Nestled in DIFC’s 25 Jump Street, the space dazzles with deep red velvet seating, shimmering gold columns, and ceilings almost too perfect to believe.
Chef Louay Noureldine serves up a Levantine feast with a modern twist, featuring dishes like beef pockets, zesty samkeh nayyeh, skewers of Australian beef and chicken, and seabass fillet with brown rice. Live oriental performances from musicians, dancers, and a DJ keep the energy buzzing throughout.
Price: From Dh320
When: Every Saturday, 2pm–6pm
Where: 25hours Hotel, DIFC
