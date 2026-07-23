Abdulrahman Mohammed Alhawi, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia, said, "The investment partnership between the UAE and the Republic of India is among the most dynamic and fastest-growing globally, particularly since the Bilateral Investment Treaty came into force in 2024. Today, the UAE accounts for more than 70% of the total investment inflows from the GCC countries into India, while nearly 4,000 new Indian companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first quarter of 2026. Investopia Dialogues - Ahmedabad marks a new milestone in this strategic partnership. Through this platform, we look forward to further expanding bilateral investments, strengthening the role of the private sector in the next phase, and reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading gateway that enables Indian companies to access global markets."