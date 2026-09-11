Video: 2,977 lights recreate Twin Towers over New York Harbour to mark 9/11 anniversary

On Thursday night (Sept. 10, 2026), 2,977 lights rose above New York Harbour, one for each life lost on September 11, 2001, before forming the Twin Towers against the New York City skyline. The commemorative installation was created in collaboration with members of the 9/11 community, including family members, survivors and first responders, to mark the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks. @Earthcam | X